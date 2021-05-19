After 13 years, Android is finally becoming "super smooth" thanks to... Android 12

12th time's a charm





These background processes often "talk to each other at the same time", which often makes budget and mid-range devices "think" more than they need to in order to respond to both the user's demand and the background processes.This won't be a "feature" you can turn on/off. Google promises that the less attention-seeking background process will make your phone feel smoother, faster, and more responsive. The key gains will be in animations - they are expected to be less jittery. This should also improve the gesture navigation system, which has been noticeably less polished than the one on the iPhone.Together with Qualcomm's increasingly powerful chipsets, and the trendy high-refresh-rate screens, this is expected to make all Android phones feel faster than they did before. Of course, we are looking forward to testing Android 12 ourselves before jumping to any conclusions, but we are excited. Especially about budget phones, which will become even more competitive than they were before.