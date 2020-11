How to shoot Night mode Portrait with the iPhone 12 Pro/Max

Ditto with Night mode that came about with the iPhone 11 series. Google popularized it with the Pixel phone, and every major Android phone maker had it before Apple decided to include Night mode, but it is now extending its 2.0 version into the iPhone 12 models , too.









Not only is an enhanced low-light mode available on the iPhone 12 , but the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max it gets paired with Portrait mode. Wait, what? Yep, the LiDAR camera on the back of these measures how long it takes light to reflect back from objects, so it can create a fast and accurate depth map of any space. It helps sets a person's face apart even at night, and blur the background in the frame successfully.

Take night portraits with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max





2. Swipe to Portrait mode.

3. The iPhone 12 Pro/Max will prompt you how to set up your subject.

4. Tap the Shutter button and hold the iPhone 12 Pro/Max steady to take a Night mode Portrait.

5. To stop a Night mode photo mid-capture instead of waiting seconds for it to finish, just tap the stop button below.