How to shoot Night mode Portrait with the iPhone 12 Pro/Max
Not only is an enhanced low-light mode available on the iPhone 12, but the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max it gets paired with Portrait mode. Wait, what? Yep, the LiDAR camera on the back of these measures how long it takes light to reflect back from objects, so it can create a fast and accurate depth map of any space. It helps sets a person's face apart even at night, and blur the background in the frame successfully.
Take night portraits with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
1. Open the iPhone 12 Pro Camera app.
2. Swipe to Portrait mode.
3. The iPhone 12 Pro/Max will prompt you how to set up your subject.
4. Tap the Shutter button and hold the iPhone 12 Pro/Max steady to take a Night mode Portrait.
5. To stop a Night mode photo mid-capture instead of waiting seconds for it to finish, just tap the stop button below.
Thanks to iOS 14, if your iPhone 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max detects movement when you're trying to capture a Night mode photo, you can align the crosshairs in the frame to help you reduce motion and improve the shot.
Needless to say, your results will be hit or miss, depending on the amount of light available, yet the Night mode 2.0 algorithms are of huge help here, and we can already imagine hoe Night mode Portrait shots will look like from the much larger main sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.