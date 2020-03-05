Apple showcases the best Night mode photos taken with iPhone
To prove exactly how good the camera of the iPhone 11 family is at night, Apple organized a contest for Night mode shots. As per usual with Apple, the judges were some of the most popular photographers right now. Malin Fezehai, Tyler Mitchell, Sarah Lee, Alexvi Li, Darren Soh, Phil Schiller are just part of the jury that had to pick the best pictures among thousands of submissions. After much consideration, the winners have been announced.
Here are the rest of the winners that deserve just as much admiration:
The variety of photos proves that the latest iPhones can handle all sorts of different scenarios and still produce a high-quality image. iPhone cameras have always been some of the best on the market but with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, Apple took its game to the next level. But what can it improve upon this year? We’ll have to wait until September to find out.
