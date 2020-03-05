iOS Apple Camera

Apple showcases the best Night mode photos taken with iPhone

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Mar 05, 2020, 5:04 AM
Apple showcases the best Night mode photos taken with iPhone
Last year, Apple finally added a dedicated Night mode to its iPhones. Gone are the days when iPhones would be shamed in every low-light photography test. Now, they make some of the best, most natural-looking photos at night.

To prove exactly how good the camera of the iPhone 11 family is at night, Apple organized a contest for Night mode shots. As per usual with Apple, the judges were some of the most popular photographers right now. Malin Fezehai, Tyler Mitchell, Sarah Lee, Alexvi Li, Darren Soh, Phil Schiller are just part of the jury that had to pick the best pictures among thousands of submissions. After much consideration, the winners have been announced.

In the end, 6 photographs were selected as the winners. Below, you can see the one deemed the best of the best: 

Probably taken somewhere in the middle of Russia, this is no doubt a very powerful photo. Despite the challenging conditions, the picture has a ton of detail in both the brightly lit areas under the headlights and inside the cabin as well as the gloomy rocks and trees in the background.

It’s pictures like this that make you appreciate the advancements smartphone manufacturers have made in the field of photography. Having a capable camera in your pocket at all times is something we’re often taking for granted.

Here are the rest of the winners that deserve just as much admiration:


The variety of photos proves that the latest iPhones can handle all sorts of different scenarios and still produce a high-quality image. iPhone cameras have always been some of the best on the market but with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, Apple took its game to the next level. But what can it improve upon this year? We’ll have to wait until September to find out.

$599.00 Apple iPhone 11 on eBay
$969.00 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max on eBay

Related phones

iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.1 inches
    1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3110 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.4
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 9 Reviews
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2688 x 1242 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3969 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

teydemirtu
Reply

1. teydemirtu

Posts: 5; Member since: 6 min ago

Start working at home with Google! It¿s by-far the best job Ive had. Last Monday I got a new Alfa Romeo from bringing in $7778. I started this 9 months ago and practically straight away started making more than $83 per hour. I work through this link .............Www.richfly2.com

posted on 5 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update tweaks gesture navigation, face unlock
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update tweaks gesture navigation, face unlock

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless