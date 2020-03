Apple showcases the best Night mode photos taken with iPhone

Last year, Apple finally added a dedicated Night mode to its iPhones. Gone are the days when iPhones would be shamed in every low-light photography test. Now, they make some of the best, most natural-looking photos at night.To prove exactly how good the camera of the iPhone 11 family is at night, Apple organized a contest for Night mode shots. As per usual with Apple, the judges were some of the most popular photographers right now. Malin Fezehai, Tyler Mitchell, Sarah Lee, Alexvi Li, Darren Soh, Phil Schiller are just part of the jury that had to pick the best pictures among thousands of submissions. After much consideration, the winners have been announced In the end, 6 photographs were selected as the winners. Below, you can see the one deemed the best of the best:Probably taken somewhere in the middle of Russia, this is no doubt a very powerful photo. Despite the challenging conditions, the picture has a ton of detail in both the brightly lit areas under the headlights and inside the cabin as well as the gloomy rocks and trees in the background.It’s pictures like this that make you appreciate the advancements smartphone manufacturers have made in the field of photography. Having a capable camera in your pocket at all times is something we’re often taking for granted.Here are the rest of the winners that deserve just as much admiration:The variety of photos proves that the latest iPhones can handle all sorts of different scenarios and still produce a high-quality image. iPhone cameras have always been some of the best on the market but with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, Apple took its game to the next level. But what can it improve upon this year? We’ll have to wait until September to find out.