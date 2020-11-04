How to pair your Apple Watch with your new iPhone

Prepare for the switch of your Apple Watch to your new iPhone

automatically

Set up your new iPhone





Apple Watch manual setup



If you’re not prompted to use an Apple Watch on the previous step, you will need to manually set up your Apple Watch. In order to do that, follow these steps:

Keep your Apple Watch and iPhone close together Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone If your iPhone asks you to confirm that you want to use your Watch, follow the steps to finish the setup If your iPhone asks you to Start Pairing, first unpair your Apple Watch from your old iPhone









How to unpair your Apple Watch from your old iPhone (do this only if you need to)

manually unpair your Apple Watch

Open the Watch app on your handset. Tap on the My Watch tab on the lower left side of the display. Tap All Watches and the info button next to the watch you want to unpair. Tap on Unpair Apple Watch. If you don’t have your old iPhone or you have erased it, there are some different steps that you can do.

How to pair your Apple Watch to your new iPhone, without your old iPhone





If you don’t have your old iPhone, or you have erased it, it’s still possible your Apple Watch is paired with it. To solve this issue, follow the steps:

Erase your Apple Watch

Set up your new iPhone and sign in to iCloud (If you’ve already done that, skip this step) Open the Apple Watch app on your new iPhone, then pair your watch Try to restore it from a backup. You have to have both your new iPhone and the Apple Watch updated to respectively the latest iOS and watchOS version available. When you’re asked to restore from a backup, select the most recent backup If you don’t have a backup, you need to set up your Apple Watch as new

If your Apple Watch is stuck while pairing or you encounter other issue, visit Apple’s troubleshooting page