iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
iOS Apple Apps How-to

How to measure a person's height with iPhone 12 Pro

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Nov 04, 2020, 3:24 AM
How to measure a person's height with iPhone 12 Pro
Earlier this year we showed you how the mighty smartphone competes with an actual measuring tape in… well, measuring length. We tested Android’s AR Core along with Apple’s own solution and the results were pretty solid. But now, with the new iPhone 12 series, we’ve got a gamechanger - the LiDAR system.

ALSO Read:

LiDAR (originally called COLiDER - COherent Light Detecting And Ranging) is a method for measuring distances by illuminating the target with laser light and measuring the reflection with a sensor. It’s more accurate than ToF or other camera-based systems, which means that now we can measure someone’s height quite accurately using the iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max. Let’s see how.

  1. You don't have to download anything - the iPhone 12 Pro has the Measure app preinstalled. Just find the app and launch it.
  2. Get the person whose height you're measuring into the frame. For an even more accurate measurement make the person stand next to a wall or make sure there aren't objects around him or in the background, as they might interfere with the measurement. 
  3. The Measure app should automatically detect the person and show a line just above his head, along with the actual measurement.
  4. You can now take a snapshot of the measurement for further use by tapping the shutter button on the bottom right.
  5. To preview and save the picture, tap the screenshot shortcut at the bottom left, inspect the shot then choose Done, and Save to Photos or Save to Files.
  6. To make another measurement, just move away your iPhone 12 Pro to reset the current measurement and then repeat the steps above.

It's quite a simple process, actually and you can use the Measure app to measure all kinds of things - your furniture, check if that huge TV set will fit on your stand, etc. It's a familiar experience and if you've used the Measure app before, you're already a measuring expert. The only difference is that now the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max use the LiDAR for extra accuracy. By the way, this sensor has some serious potential in the field of Augmented Reality, so stay tuned for some crazy AR apps coming your way pretty soon.

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$999 Special Apple $1000 Special Bestbuy $1000 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
$100off $1099 Special Bestbuy $1400 $1750 Ebay
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3687 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Huge Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak reveals announcement & release date, colors
Popular stories
Apple teases 'One More Thing' as it announces November 10 event
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Pandemic hurts iPhone sales, helps iPad sales; kudos to Apple for hitting a five-year target

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Moto G 5G is headed to Verizon with Snapdragon 750G, triple camera, more
Popular stories
Another budget Motorola smartphone is on the way
Popular stories
Snapdragon 875 crushes Samsung's first 5nm chip in benchmark leak
Popular stories
Best Black Friday TV deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
Apple admits that the AirPods Pro is having serious issues with audio

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless