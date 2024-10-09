New video gives a closer look at vivo's upcoming X200 series
This month is shaping up to be exciting for flagship phones, especially with five new models from China set to launch soon. One of them is the vivo X200 series, which is scheduled to debut next week in China. In the lead-up to the launch, vivo has teased its three upcoming flagships multiple times, giving us a good look at their design. However, now, we get an even closer look thanks to a newly released video.
The promo video, originally released in China, has made its way to X, giving us a glimpse of the vanilla vivo X200 and the vivo X200 Pro. The company is also expected to introduce a third model this time around – the vivo X200 Pro mini. This smaller version is rumored to deliver all the powerful features of the Pro but in a more compact design.
The vivo X200 Pro mini mirrors the design and camera setup of the standard X200, while the X200 Pro steps it up with a unique lens arrangement, giving it a bit of distinction. However, despite the differences in the camera layout, both the X200 and X200 Pro are set to be available in the same color options:
Take a look at the teaser for the soon-to-launch X200 series
Vivo X200 series teaser. pic.twitter.com/nAojm5W77A— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) October 8, 2024
It's no surprise that all three vivo X200 models have a similar design language. Each sports flat sides that taper smoothly at the edges and a circular camera module on the back, complete with ZEISS optics for enhanced photography.
- Moonlight White
- Midnight Black
- Sapphire Blue
- Titanium
On the other hand, the mini variant is shaking things up with fresh pink and green color options, moving away from the blue and titanium seen in its bigger siblings. It'll still offer classic black and white options, just like the rest of the lineup.
All three devices are expected to run on the soon-to-launch MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip. However, we're still waiting for confirmation. In general, they're set to boast impressive specs. For instance, the Pro model is rumored to feature a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, promising incredible detail even from afar.
The X200 series is shaping up to impress with its battery performance, too. The vivo X200 is expected to pack a 5,600mAh battery with 90W wired charging, while the X200 Pro might step it up with an even more robust 6,000mAh battery.
All in all, I think the vivo X200 series is looking like a strong contender in the flagship arena. It'll be intriguing to see how it measures up against other high-end models debuting this month, such as the Xiaomi 15 series, Oppo Find X8, OnePlus 13, and Honor Magic 7.
