New video gives a closer look at vivo's upcoming X200 series

Moonlight White

Midnight Black

Sapphire Blue

Titanium









All three devices are



All three devices are expected to run on the soon-to-launch MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip. However, we're still waiting for confirmation. In general, they're set to boast impressive specs. For instance, the Pro model is rumored to feature a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, promising incredible detail even from afar. The X200 series is shaping up to impress with its battery performance, too. The vivo X200 is expected to pack a 5,600mAh battery with 90W wired charging, while the X200 Pro might step it up with an even more robust 6,000mAh battery. All in all, I think the vivo X200 series is looking like a strong contender in the flagship arena. It'll be intriguing to see how it measures up against other high-end models debuting this month, such as the Xiaomi 15 series, Oppo Find X8, OnePlus 13, and Honor Magic 7.

It's no surprise that all three vivo X200 models have a similar design language. Each sports flat sides that taper smoothly at the edges and a circular camera module on the back, complete with ZEISS optics for enhanced photography.The vivo X200 Pro mini mirrors the design and camera setup of the standard X200, while the X200 Pro steps it up with a unique lens arrangement, giving it a bit of distinction. However, despite the differences in the camera layout, both the X200 and X200 Pro are set to be available in the same color options: