Ahead of its launch, the vivo X200 series leaks online in every color
Vivo is gearing up to launch its next flagship lineup, the vivo X200 series, on October 14, and as the date gets closer, the puzzle pieces are falling into place. Recently, vivo confirmed both the front and rear designs of the X200, and now all three models – the standard, Pro, and a surprising mini version – have appeared, showing off all their available color options.
A new report suggests that the entire vivo X200 lineup has surfaced on JD.com, a popular Chinese retail platform. Although the exact listings couldn't be tracked down, screenshots shared by Chinese tech bloggers reveal the design and color choices for the X200, X200 Pro, and the X200 Pro mini models.
Meanwhile, the mini variant will switch things up with pink and green color options, ditching the blue and titanium found in the other models. It'll also be available in black and white, just like the others. I think it's a clever move by vivo to give the mini model its own unique colors, making it stand out and helping users easily tell the difference between models.
As for the standard X200 and X200 Pro, both are rumored to feature a sizable 6.78-inch OLED display with a sharp 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The vivo X200 is likely to house a 5,600mAh battery with 90W wired charging, while the X200 Pro could come with an even beefier 6,000mAh battery.
Currently, there is no word on when the vivo X200 series will hit the global market. The X200 and X200 Pro might make their way outside of China in the first quarter of 2025, but it's still unclear if the X200 Pro mini will see a global release.
Take a look at the color options for the upcoming vivo X200 series
Unsurprisingly, the three vivo X200 models share a nearly identical design. Each phone features flat sides that gently curve toward the edges, along with a circular camera module on the back equipped with ZEISS optics.
The vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro mini have made their appearance on a popular Chinese retail platform.
The vivo X200 Pro mini sports a design and camera layout that mirrors the standard X200, while the Pro model stands out with a different lens arrangement. However, both the X200 and X200 Pro will come in the same color options:
- Moonlight White
- Midnight Black
- Sapphire Blue
- Titanium
Beyond the looks of the series, earlier leaks hint that the vivo X200 Pro might pack MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9400 chipset. The mini version is expected to deliver similar performance to the Pro but with a more compact 6.3-inch display.
