Ahead of its launch, the vivo X200 series leaks online in every color

The vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro mini have made their appearance on a popular Chinese retail platform.





Moonlight White

Midnight Black

Sapphire Blue

Titanium

The vivo X200 Pro mini sports a design and camera layout that mirrors the standard X200, while the Pro model stands out with a different lens arrangement. However, both the X200 and X200 Pro will come in the same color options:Meanwhile, the mini variant will switch things up with pink and green color options, ditching the blue and titanium found in the other models. It'll also be available in black and white, just like the others. I think it's a clever move by vivo to give the mini model its own unique colors, making it stand out and helping users easily tell the difference between models.Beyond the looks of the series, earlier leaks hint that the vivo X200 Pro might pack MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9400 chipset . The mini version is expected to deliver similar performance to the Pro but with a more compact 6.3-inch display.As for the standard X200 and X200 Pro, both are rumored to feature a sizable 6.78-inch OLED display with a sharp 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The vivo X200 is likely to house a 5,600mAh battery with 90W wired charging, while the X200 Pro could come with an even beefier 6,000mAh battery.Currently, there is no word on when the vivo X200 series will hit the global market. The X200 and X200 Pro might make their way outside of China in the first quarter of 2025, but it's still unclear if the X200 Pro mini will see a global release.