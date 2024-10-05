Sample photos from 200MP periscope camera on vivo X200 Pro show great detail from a distance

With the powerful Dimensity 9400 application processor under the hood, the vivo X200 Pro, part of the X200 series, is quite a phone. Now vivo is releasing samples of photos taken with the handset's 200MP periscope telephoto camera. Before we discuss the sample photos, let's discuss the main camera on the X200 Pro which is backed by a 50MP Sony IM921 sensor produced using a 22nm process node. While that sensor is smaller than the 40nm sensor used on the X100 Pro, the larger f/1.57 aperture of the lens on the new model allows more light to reach the sensor.





There also will be a 50MP Ultra-wide camera using Samsung's JN1 sensor. The 200MP sensor for the periscope telephoto camera is Samsung's ISOCELL HP9 with a sensor size of 1/1.4-inch. The lens will feature an aperture of f/2.67 with an 85mm equivalent focal length (physical) with Zeiss certification. It's the same sensor used on the 200MP periscope telephoto camera found on last year's vivo X100 Pro.









To show off the capabilities of the 200MP periscope telephoto camera, vivo took the X200 Pro and snapped photos of Chinese tennis star Zheng Qinwen. Using a focal length of 230mm, an f/2.67 aperture, and a capture speed of 1/1000ms, the photos, included with this article, show how the camera can capture fast-paced action and still show sharp details. And don't forget that the images were snapped from a distance.





The front-facing camera is also backed by a 50MP sensor and vivo will deploy its own imaging chip for all photo processing according to a post by prolific leaker Digital Chat Station. The phone will sport a 6.78-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the device could feature a 6000mAh battery with 90W wired charging. The vivo X200 Pro is expected to be officially unveiled on October 14th with the rest of the line. Consumers are expected to be able to give their indications of interest with non-binding pre-orders for the vivo X200 series starting on October 8th.







The brand is one of the smartphone companies that operate under the umbrella of China's BBK Electronics. Besides vivo, other phone manufacturers owned by BBK include Oppo (whose Find X8 series will also be powered by the Dimensity 9400 AP), iQOO, OnePlus, and Realme.

