Android Software updates 5G

New updates for 5G Pixel 6 line make the phones feel faster, more responsive

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
New updates for 5G Pixel 6 line make the phones feel faster, more responsive
Just yesterday we told you that the delayed December and January updates for the Pixel 6 series had been released via an OTA update. The release of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL back in 2017 became the template for future Pixel releases. A number of bugs were reported right after the release of both models which forced Google to push out software updates, and once all of these bugs were addressed, the series lived a quiet and peaceful life except for one odd bug.

We came across a strange story from back in 2019. At the time, a small case letter (usually the letter "a," but others appeared as well) would be found on all apps right in the middle of the display. This also was an issue on some Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 series units. While a reboot would clear the display, the letter would eventually return.

December and January updates exterminate the Pixel 6 series bugs


The point we were making before we rudely interrupted ourselves, was that once Google exterminated the bugs, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL ran great, probably as trouble-free as Google planned it to be in the first place. And history seems to have repeated itself with the 2021 Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. We can't determine how many sales of these two phones were lost because of consumers' fear of bugs, but the new update seems to have taken care of any issues that might have cost Google some revenue just weeks ago.

A comment by a Reddit user named u/ladybug_916 says, "wow all the bugs I had before are seems to be gone now and my phone becomes very responsive and very fast!!! woohooo they should have done this from the release date!!" Yours truly updated his brand spanking new Pixel 6 Pro yesterday and the fingerprint scanner showed a little improvement speed-wise.

The reason we say that there was only a "little improvement" was that the fingerprint scanner on this writer's unit was running without issue right out of the box and is now even faster following the update. According to another Reddit subscriber, CuriousOmnivore99, "Got the 215 mb update today in Canada and my phone is running smooth as butter now. Seems much faster and less laggy. Internet and wifi seem to be working better as well. No problems with apps crashing or anything like that, either."

He adds, "I have also noticed animations when unlocking phone and I believe closing apps to go back to the homescreen. Software just feels much more polished and the phone is finally starting to show off just what it can do!"

December Pixel Feature Drop is also ready to be installed


If you have been waiting for Google to finish exterminating the bugs before buying either Pixel 6 model, now might be the time. It is unfortunate that this seems to happen with the new Pixels whenever they are first released, but as Google proves time and again, most issues are a software update away from being fixed. Some, as in the case of the burn-in images on the Pixel 2 series screens, did need to be replaced.



Now that the December and January updates have been released, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the closest they have been since they were released to giving buyers the experience that were hoping to get from these devices.

Time to pick up the Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6

$50 off (8%)
$549
$599
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 6 Pro

$899
Buy at BestBuy

To download and install the update, which does include the December Pixel Feature Drop, go to Settings > System > System update. For those who have purchased their first Pixel model, Google explains the Pixel Feature Drop, which is released every three months, by stating that "Your Pixel gets a boost of helpfulness with Feature Drops. They’re automatic software updates that send new features, tricks, and apps to your phone, making it better and more helpful as time goes on."

