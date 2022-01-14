5G Pixel 6 series owners, rejoice! The delayed January update is here to fix your phone

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

The January update for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is now available following a delay that prevented owners of the hot new Pixel models from installing the software that they hoped would exterminate the bugs that have impacted Google's hot new handsets. Once the update has been installed on a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, bugs like the one that prevented device owners from making emergency calls should be gone forever.

On the Google Pixel update page, Google writes, "The software update for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will begin rolling out to devices on January 14. This update includes all the fixes indicated below as well as all fixes for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in the December 2021 update post. The update will be available for all devices over the following week, but exact timing may vary depending on your carrier and country."





So let's go back and once again look at the issues that you can fix on your 2021 Pixel handsets:

Framework



Fix for an issue causing Pixel 6/6 Pro screen to unlock after missed call when no screen lock is set.

Network & Telephony



Improvements for data connectivity on certain networks and conditions.

Fix for issue preventing the use of Call Screen feature when phone is being used over certain wireless carriers.

Fix for issue that prevented those Pixel 6/6 Pro users with Microsoft Team app installed from making emergency calls.



Power



Fix for issue preventing Pixel Stand setup to start apps are updated under certain conditions.

Fix for issue causing higher battery usage in the background under certain conditions.

System



Fix for issue that showed either too much data usage, or too little data usage on the network menu for some carriers.

Fix for issue causing device to reboot under certain conditions after installing an OTA software update.

User Interface



Fix for issue causing a black frame to surface when dismissing the Assistant overlay on the lock screen.

Fix for issue that under certain conditions, caused a memory leak in system UI.

Fix for issue causing navigation bar to be hidden when switching from landscape to portrait and vice versa in certain conditions.

Fix for issue causing PIP window to render incorrectly for certain apps.

Wi-Fi



Fix for issue that caused Wi-Fi network to lose connectivity under certain conditions.





The update, which weighed in at a svelte 215MB, can be installed on your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro by going to Settings > System > System update . In our previous story about owning the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, we said that if you want either phone, don't let fears about the fingerprint scanner and battery life prevent you from purchasing either model. Pick up the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro right now!

Whether it has been the luck of the draw or something else, the biometric gods have looked down favorably on my 6 Pro and the fingerprint scanner has worked even better over the last few days. The December and January updates are about to work their magic, so don't miss out on buying an exciting Android handset with some of the best gimmicky features that Google has ever developed.