This might be the weirdest Pixel bug of all time
The Google Pixel handsets are susceptible to some rather buggy behavior from time to time. Over the years there have been complaints about high-pitched noises on phone calls, metronome-steady tapping sounds on videos, screen burn-ins, color shifts on photos and more. Google is quite adept at sending out updates to exterminate these bugs.
Some Redditors suggest putting an affected Pixel in Safe mode to determine if the bug is being caused by a third-party app. If this is the source of the issue, you might be able to narrow down the possible culprits by looking for an app on your Pixel that allows users to draw over other apps.
If you have experienced this weird floating letter bug, drop us a comment in the box below. And if you have found a solution for this, whether permanent or temporary, feel free to pass it along.
1. saurabh7791
Posts: 3; Member since: May 15, 2019
posted on 1 hour ago
2. ev0trix
Posts: 33; Member since: Sep 08, 2015
posted on 53 min ago
