This might be the weirdest Pixel bug of all time

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 05, 2019, 6:16 PM
This might be the weirdest Pixel bug of all time
The Google Pixel handsets are susceptible to some rather buggy behavior from time to time. Over the years there have been complaints about high-pitched noises on phone calls, metronome-steady tapping sounds on videos, screen burn-ins, color shifts on photos and more. Google is quite adept at sending out updates to exterminate these bugs.

A Pixel 2 XL user posted on Reddit (via 9to5Google) what might be the strangest, weirdest most unusual bug in the four years that there have been Pixel handsets in the world. One small letter (usually "a" but other random letters have appeared) is found in the middle of a Pixel display, on all apps, even after turning the screen off and back on. Rebooting the device makes it go away temporarily, but a week or two later the letter reappears. A few other users (Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL) also claim to be experiencing the same thing. Google has yet to comment on this issue.

Some Redditors suggest putting an affected Pixel in Safe mode to determine if the bug is being caused by a third-party app. If this is the source of the issue, you might be able to narrow down the possible culprits by looking for an app on your Pixel that allows users to draw over other apps.


If you have experienced this weird floating letter bug, drop us a comment in the box below. And if you have found a solution for this, whether permanent or temporary, feel free to pass it along.
2 Comments

saurabh7791
Reply

1. saurabh7791

Posts: 3; Member since: May 15, 2019

Oh damn! I thought my phone was hacked when i saw such alphabet. I'm not sure it was an "A" but can confirm that there was an alphabet. It disappeared after a reboot and never appeared again. It's been maybe more then 2 months i didn't see it.

posted on 1 hour ago

ev0trix
Reply

2. ev0trix

Posts: 33; Member since: Sep 08, 2015

idk about weirdest. Remember that double notch on the pixel 3xl... lmao

posted on 53 min ago

