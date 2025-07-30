New iPhone 17 series leak leaves almost nothing to the imagination – again
A new batch of photos shows the full iPhone 17 lineup in all its colorful glory.
iPhone 17 Pro dummy units. | Image by Sonny Dickson
We are about a month away from the iPhone 17 series going official and with the launch creeping closer, the leaks are really ramping up. At this point, it feels like there is hardly anything left to surprise us – everything from colors to design changes is already out in the open.
Breaking from Apple’s usual secrecy, we’ve even seen a real iPhone 17 Pro test unit spotted out in the wild. Plus, dummy models have been making the rounds, showing off this year’s design tweaks.
Color leaks have been flooding in, too – covering the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max – more times than we can count. Now, a fresh batch of images gives us another peek at the lineup.
First look at iPhone 17 color dummies, The new orange really stands out this year — definitely a bold addition. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/M0gB6NSglI— Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) July 29, 2025
When something shows up once, maybe it’s legit. Twice? Probably. But when it keeps coming from all sides, it is a safe bet we are looking at the real deal. And these new color options look like what Apple is set to offer this time, including a bold new Orange for the Pro models.
The Pro and Pro Max this year should pack a bold Orange option. | Image credit – Sonny Dickson
Here’s what we are expecting for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max color options:
- Black
- Dark Blue
- Orange
- Silver/White
Of course, don’t count on Apple calling them anything that plain – expect some signature marketing names to dress them up a bit.
As for the base iPhone 17, the buzz is that it will get fresh takes on green and purple this year. The iPhone 16 lineup had similar tones, but based on what we are seeing, these new shades are slightly tweaked. Keep in mind these are dummy units, so the final finish could vary once Apple puts its polish on them.
The color choices for the regular iPhone 17, according to the latest leak. | Image credit – Sonny Dickson
Now for the new kid on the block – the iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to be the slimmest model in the lineup. It will reportedly come in:
- Black
- Silver/White
- Light Gold
- Light Blue / Blue Gray
This time around, it looks like Apple is giving the Air the more subtle, muted palette, while the bold colors – like that eye-catching Orange – are being saved for the Pro models.
Recommended Stories
The iPhone 17 Air possible color options. | Image credit – Sonny Dickson
But colors aside, one of the most noticeable changes is the design of the Pro models. The camera bump is getting a serious size boost this year. Whether that is a visual win is up for debate (I’m personally not a fan), but there is likely a solid reason behind it: upgraded camera hardware.
The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to pack a new 48 MP telephoto camera with up to 8x optical zoom, which could put them right up there with the Galaxy S25 Ultra – currently tied with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra for the top spot in our camera rankings. So, if camera quality matters more to you than style, this could be a big win.
The iPhone 17 series is still on track to launch in early September, so we are not far off now. If you are thinking about upgrading – especially to one of the Pro models – it might be smart to hold off just a little longer. This year’s lineup looks like it will bring more than just minor tweaks.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: