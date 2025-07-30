New iPhone 17 series leak leaves almost nothing to the imagination – again

iPhone 17 Pro dummy units. | Image by Sonny Dickson







Color leaks have been flooding in, too – covering the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max – more times than we can count. Now, a fresh batch of images gives us another peek at the lineup.





First look at iPhone 17 color dummies, The new orange really stands out this year — definitely a bold addition. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/M0gB6NSglI — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) July 29, 2025



When something shows up once , maybe it’s legit. Twice ? Probably. But when it keeps coming from all sides, it is a safe bet we are looking at the real deal. And these new color options look like what Apple is set to offer this time, including a bold new Orange for the Pro models.

The Pro and Pro Max this year should pack a bold Orange option. | Image credit – Sonny Dickson



Here's what we are expecting for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max color options:



Black

Dark Blue

Orange

Silver/White



Of course, don’t count on Apple calling them anything that plain – expect some signature marketing names to dress them up a bit.



As for the base iPhone 17, the buzz is that it will get fresh takes on green and purple this year. The iPhone 16 lineup had similar tones, but based on what we are seeing, these new shades are slightly tweaked. Keep in mind these are dummy units, so the final finish could vary once Apple puts its polish on them.





The color choices for the regular iPhone 17 , according to the latest leak. | Image credit – Sonny Dickson



Now for the new kid on the block – the iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to be the slimmest model in the lineup. It will reportedly come in:



Black

Silver/White

Light Gold

Light Blue / Blue Gray



This time around, it looks like Apple is giving the Air the more subtle, muted palette, while the bold colors – like that eye-catching Orange – are being saved for the Pro models.



The iPhone 17 Air possible color options. | Image credit – Sonny Dickson



But colors aside, one of the most noticeable changes is the design of the Pro models. The camera bump is getting a serious size boost this year. Whether that is a visual win is up for debate (I'm personally not a fan), but there is likely a solid reason behind it: upgraded camera hardware.





​​What matters more to you in a new iPhone? Camera upgrades. New colors/design. Performance/battery. Honestly, just iOS updates. Camera upgrades. 14.29% New colors/design. 0% Performance/battery. 71.43% Honestly, just iOS updates. 14.29%







The iPhone 17 series is still on track to launch in early September, so we are not far off now. If you are thinking about upgrading – especially to one of the Pro models – it might be smart to hold off just a little longer. This year’s lineup looks like it will bring more than just minor tweaks.





