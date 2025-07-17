Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Renders show all iPhone 17 models in their new color options

This is what all of the iPhone 17 models will look like.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 Pro new colors renders
*Image credit — Majin Bu

There are some exciting new colors present across the iPhone 17 lineup, and now we can get a good idea of what they look like thanks to some new renders. As expected, the Plus model is missing, as it is being replaced by the new iPhone 17 Air.

Renders of all iPhone 17 models in their new colors. | Image credit — Setsuna Digital

The renders (translated source) show off the new iPhone 17 Pro orange color option, which to me looks like a much fierier upgrade to Desert Titanium. We can also see the light blue color that was supposed to be an option for the Pro, but was then given to the iPhone 17 Air instead.

Which model got the best colors this year?

Vote View Result


Despite that, I feel like the Air has the least exciting options. The base model has purple, green, and the surprisingly good Steel Gray. Meanwhile, the Pro models have the aforementioned orange color option, which makes up for the gray color that’s basically a slightly different shade of white.

All of the phones look pretty good, in my opinion, with the purple and green base models looking extra nice.

Video Thumbnail
Ultramarine on the iPhone 16 was another excellent color option last year. | Video credit — Apple

I think Apple should have given the iPhone 17 Air a few more colors to choose from. It’s a new model with a ridiculously tiny battery, and it’s replacing the Plus models due to their low sales. But if the Air doesn’t have many new perks going for it, then it may fall victim to poor sales as well.

What the renders don’t really show is the new Liquid Glass color for iPhone 17 Pro. This will likely be the color option named just white in the renders. Apple intends to make the phone with this color reflect differently under varying lighting conditions, mimicking the Liquid Glass UI redesign on iOS 26.

Not long after the iPhone 17 line, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S26 phones. Google will be releasing the Pixel 10 phones before the new iPhone 17 series, as per tradition. Both Samsung and Google, while strong rivals, aren’t expected to do anything radically different.

Apple, on the other hand, has redesigned the iPhone 17 Pro, canceled the Plus models, made the new iPhone 17 Air, and will release iOS 26 with Liquid Glass to the public this fall. If you were to evaluate the Western phone industry purely from a perspective of how much has changed, then Apple is leading by a wide margin.

But is that enough for Android users to switch? Unlikely, in my eyes.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 4

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
Galaxy Z Fold 7 dropped this feature, but Samsung’s already trying to make it fit again
Galaxy Z Fold 7 dropped this feature, but Samsung’s already trying to make it fit again

Latest News

The biggest problem with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is that... it exists
The biggest problem with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is that... it exists
Oppo's upcoming gaming phones are unique in more than one way
Oppo's upcoming gaming phones are unique in more than one way
FCC visit reveals what's missing from the base Pixel 10 model
FCC visit reveals what's missing from the base Pixel 10 model
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
So, how thin would a Chinese foldable go with Samsung's abysmal battery?
So, how thin would a Chinese foldable go with Samsung's abysmal battery?
I love the Galaxy Fold 7. I just can’t open It without a fight
I love the Galaxy Fold 7. I just can’t open It without a fight
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless