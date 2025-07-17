Renders show all iPhone 17 models in their new color options
This is what all of the iPhone 17 models will look like.
*Image credit — Majin Bu
The renders (translated source) show off the new iPhone 17 Pro orange color option, which to me looks like a much fierier upgrade to Desert Titanium. We can also see the light blue color that was supposed to be an option for the Pro, but was then given to the iPhone 17 Air instead.
Despite that, I feel like the Air has the least exciting options. The base model has purple, green, and the surprisingly good Steel Gray. Meanwhile, the Pro models have the aforementioned orange color option, which makes up for the gray color that’s basically a slightly different shade of white.
All of the phones look pretty good, in my opinion, with the purple and green base models looking extra nice.
I think Apple should have given the iPhone 17 Air a few more colors to choose from. It’s a new model with a ridiculously tiny battery, and it’s replacing the Plus models due to their low sales. But if the Air doesn’t have many new perks going for it, then it may fall victim to poor sales as well.
What the renders don’t really show is the new Liquid Glass color for iPhone 17 Pro. This will likely be the color option named just white in the renders. Apple intends to make the phone with this color reflect differently under varying lighting conditions, mimicking the Liquid Glass UI redesign on iOS 26.
Not long after the iPhone 17 line, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S26 phones. Google will be releasing the Pixel 10 phones before the new iPhone 17 series, as per tradition. Both Samsung and Google, while strong rivals, aren’t expected to do anything radically different.
Apple, on the other hand, has redesigned the iPhone 17 Pro, canceled the Plus models, made the new iPhone 17 Air, and will release iOS 26 with Liquid Glass to the public this fall. If you were to evaluate the Western phone industry purely from a perspective of how much has changed, then Apple is leading by a wide margin.
There are some exciting new colors present across the iPhone 17 lineup, and now we can get a good idea of what they look like thanks to some new renders. As expected, the Plus model is missing, as it is being replaced by the new iPhone 17 Air.
Renders of all iPhone 17 models in their new colors. | Image credit — Setsuna Digital
But is that enough for Android users to switch? Unlikely, in my eyes.
