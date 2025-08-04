Samsung solves the battery problem for Galaxy S26 Edge
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge will have a much bigger battery than its predecessor.
When the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was announced, many of you may have asked who this phone was for. Fortunately, a new leak has revealed that Samsung has solved the biggest problem that the Galaxy S26 Edge was expected to have: a tiny battery.
The S25 Edge has a battery capacity of 3,900 mAh, a paltry amount for 2025. At first, and according to previous reports, the S26 Edge was said to barely make an improvement. As such, many still held the belief that this new model was pointless, a fact backed up by poor Galaxy S25 Edge sales.
Samsung has apparently (translated source) found a way to equip the S26 Edge with a battery that is 4,400 mAh, the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 7. How the company managed this, given that there are no reports of it switching to silicon batteries, is a mystery. The leak could be wrong, of course, but this is generally a very reliable source.
Samsung’s top-end flagship models — the Ultra line — have remained at 5,000 mAh batteries for many years now, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra is going to continue that trend. Keeping that in mind, 4,400 mAh sounds like a pretty sweet deal to me, provided that Samsung can maintain the slim form factor.
Apple will challenge the S25 Edge this year with the iPhone 17 Air, which is rumored to contain a laughably small battery that has a capacity of only 2,800 mAh. The company is banking on its new AI-powered battery management feature in iOS 26 to squeeze every last bit of battery life out of the Air. However, there’s only so much that a 2,800 mAh battery can do, and Apple needs to find a way to jam in a bigger cell next year as well.
If the Galaxy S26 Edge really does come with a battery capacity of 4,400 mAh, then the Edge models will become a pretty decent replacement for the Plus phones. At least, if nothing else, we’ll know that Edge users aren’t getting the worst battery life a modern smartphone could offer.
Our Galaxy S25 Edge battery test found that it wasn’t too bad, so the S26 Edge will almost match the S26 Ultra, if I had to guess.
The S25 Edge runs way longer than I initially thought it would. | Image credit — PhoneArena
