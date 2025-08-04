$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Samsung solves the battery problem for Galaxy S26 Edge

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge will have a much bigger battery than its predecessor.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with box contents
When the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was announced, many of you may have asked who this phone was for. Fortunately, a new leak has revealed that Samsung has solved the biggest problem that the Galaxy S26 Edge was expected to have: a tiny battery.

The S25 Edge has a battery capacity of 3,900 mAh, a paltry amount for 2025. At first, and according to previous reports, the S26 Edge was said to barely make an improvement. As such, many still held the belief that this new model was pointless, a fact backed up by poor Galaxy S25 Edge sales.

Did you think the S25 Edge was pointless?

Vote View Result


Samsung has apparently (translated source) found a way to equip the S26 Edge with a battery that is 4,400 mAh, the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 7. How the company managed this, given that there are no reports of it switching to silicon batteries, is a mystery. The leak could be wrong, of course, but this is generally a very reliable source.

Samsung’s top-end flagship models — the Ultra line — have remained at 5,000 mAh batteries for many years now, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra is going to continue that trend. Keeping that in mind, 4,400 mAh sounds like a pretty sweet deal to me, provided that Samsung can maintain the slim form factor.

Our Galaxy S25 Edge battery test found that it wasn’t too bad, so the S26 Edge will almost match the S26 Ultra, if I had to guess.


Apple will challenge the S25 Edge this year with the iPhone 17 Air, which is rumored to contain a laughably small battery that has a capacity of only 2,800 mAh. The company is banking on its new AI-powered battery management feature in iOS 26 to squeeze every last bit of battery life out of the Air. However, there’s only so much that a 2,800 mAh battery can do, and Apple needs to find a way to jam in a bigger cell next year as well.

If the Galaxy S26 Edge really does come with a battery capacity of 4,400 mAh, then the Edge models will become a pretty decent replacement for the Plus phones. At least, if nothing else, we’ll know that Edge users aren’t getting the worst battery life a modern smartphone could offer.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 4

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3

Same issue with tmobile as mint

by LadyReds • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile praises Verizon
T-Mobile praises Verizon

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless