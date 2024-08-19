New iPhone 16 Pro Desert Titanium color will be nothing like a bronze Galaxy Note





When it comes to the iPhone 16 colors , however, the talk of the town has been centered around one particularly new, at least for Apple, hue. Reserved only for the iPhone 16 Pro series, which this year should come with a Tetraprism zoom camera on both models, the new shade was initially referred to as gold and rose, but subsequently the rumors seemed to congregate around calling it bronze

All hail the new iPhone 16 Pro color!





iPhone 16 Pro dummies, however, depicted all four A recent leak of fourdummies, however, depicted all four color options that the handset will be available in, and the one on the right is certainly looking like a matte brown color, so that might be the one that's being called bronze left and right in various leaks.









iPhone 16 Pro line, making them appear glossier than the brushed surface of the Apple is expected to apply a different finish to the titaniumline, making them appear glossier than the brushed surface of the iPhone 15 Pro models. Needless to say, these here are dummy units whose finish is far removed from the expensive process that Apple will actually be applying to the retail phones.





Thus, the brownish shade here could very well be glossier and appear bronze when a different lighting angle hits the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max surface. An even fresher leak, however, tips that the new iPhone 16 Pro color will be called something exotic, though still ending in Titanium.





Now we are talking, as Apple has been calling all of its colors Titanium something, ever since it started using, well, a titanium frame to craft their bodies. It even offers a so-called Natural Titanium color on the iPhone 15 Pro series that is simply the pure metal without any dye coating applied on it during the physical vapor deposition (PVD) process.









That natural color option will seemingly stay for the iPhone 16 Pro models, as well as the White Titanium that used to be a silver model, and the Black Titanium that has been called Graphite or Space Black before it.





Well, here we arrive at the news that the blue iPhone 15 Pro color won't be making it to the new iPhone 16 Pro series. It is with somewhat a heavy heart to make that conclusion, since it was the only more exotic color option in the otherwise somber palette that the iPhone Pro models are available in. Previously, that role has also been reserved for the green hue and other, more unorthodox shades.





Desert Titanium iPhone 16 Pro won't be Mystic Bronze





iPhone 16 Pro and Fret not, however, as this year, Apple is expected to offer us another exoticand iPhone 16 Pro Max color option that is unlike anything it has done so far. The brown or bronze 16 Pro color will reportedly be called Desert Titanium this time around.









That same description, however, could be applied to the Blue Titanium color of the current iPhone 15 Pro line, which is a deep matte shade of blue, so Apple may not be applying any shimmering to the "desert" shade.









bright, pale shade of brown " that is, however, " darker than the more common derivative " known as Desert Sand. That is exactly what this new iPhone 16 Pro color looks like. According to its HEX code, the color called Desert is a "" that is, however, "" known as Desert Sand. That is exactly what this newcolor looks like.









iPhone 16 Pro looks nothing like it, so the latest Desert Titanium color naming theory makes way more sense now. We've had bronze phones before, with Samsung's Mystic Bronze Galaxy Note 20 Ultra being a prime and shiny example, but the brownish hue of thelooks nothing like it, so the latest Desert Titanium color naming theory makes way more sense now.