Apple's A18 and A18 Pro APs will feature a more powerful Neural Engine than the one in the M4

According to computer engineer and "X" subscriber @MappleGold (via Wccftech ), who says that he is focused on semiconductors, the Neural Engine on the A18 is even more powerful than the Neural Engine on the M4. This is an indication that Apple Intelligence AI will be more capable with more features on the iPhone than on the iPad or even on Macs.









There is also speculation that Apple is going to change the way it brands its application processors (APs) eliminating the terms "Powerful" and "More efficient." The change could take place this year with the introduction of the A18 and A18 Pro APs or Apple might wait until TSMC starts using its 2nm node to manufacture the A19 or A20 chips.