Photo corroborates previous rumor about this color being an option for iPhone 16 Pro buyers

Back on the first day of the current month, Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station mentioned a bronze iPhone 16 Pro Max in a social media post translated into English. Today, a photo showing four iPhone 16 Pro dummy units in various hues reveals that one of the four color options for the line will be bronze. The other color options appear to be white, black, and gray (or silver). The image was included in a tweet sent by iPhone dummy King Sonny Dickson.

Dickson previously shared an image of the iPhone 16 Pro in white, black, and gray/silver at the start of August and did not include the bronze model in that image. Back in May, noted TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said to expect the iPhone 16 Pro models to come in black, white, gray, and rose. We assume that Apple has already decided on the colors considering that we are just weeks away from the rumored September 10th unveiling of the iPhone 16 line. Pre-orders could start on September 13th with a September 20th release date.

Dummy iPhone 16 Pro units reveal a bronze color option for the upcoming phone. | Image credit-Sonny Dickson

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to carry a larger 6.3-inch display this year, up from the 6.1-inch OLED panel used on the iPhone 15 Pro. It also will get the Tetraprism periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. Not to be left out, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will also feature a larger 6.9-inch display compared to the 6.7-inch screen used on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Both Pro models are rumored to sport an ultra-wide camera backed by a 48MP sensor. Both phones could be powered by the A18 Pro application processor (AP) built by TSMC using its second-generation 3nm process node (N3E).

Dickson also released an image of dummy units for the non-Pro iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models showing color options of blue, yellow, pink, green, and black. These units will have a redesigned rear camera module with the lenses mounted vertically instead of diagonally. Apple is making this change so that the cameras on the non-Pro models can be used to create 3D images and videos for the Vision Pro. Both models will be powered by the A18 3nm AP and will be equipped with the Action button.

All four phones will feature the new Capture button that will allow users to zoom in and out of a scene, focus the shot, and snap the picture or start video recording. With the quartet all carrying 8GB of RAM, the entire iPhone 16 line will support Apple's AI initiative called Apple Intelligence.
