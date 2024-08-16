Photo corroborates previous rumor about this color being an option for iPhone 16 Pro buyers













iPhone 16 Pro is expected to carry a larger 6.3-inch display this year, up from the 6.1-inch OLED panel used on the

iPhone 16 Pro is expected to carry a larger 6.3-inch display this year, up from the 6.1-inch OLED panel used on the iPhone 15 Pro. It also will get the Tetraprism periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. Not to be left out, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will also feature a larger 6.9-inch display compared to the 6.7-inch screen used on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Both Pro models are rumored to sport an ultra-wide camera backed by a 48MP sensor. Both phones could be powered by the A18 Pro application processor (AP) built by TSMC using its second-generation 3nm process node (N3E).





iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models showing color options of blue, yellow, pink, green, and black. These units will have a redesigned rear camera module with the lenses mounted vertically instead of diagonally. Dickson also released an image of dummy units for the non-Pro and Plus models showing color options of blue, yellow, pink, green, and black. These units will have a redesigned rear camera module with the lenses mounted vertically instead of diagonally. Apple is making this change so that the cameras on the non-Pro models can be used to create 3D images and videos for the Vision Pro. Both models will be powered by the A18 3nm AP and will be equipped with the Action button.




