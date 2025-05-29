Step up your tablet experience and save with this Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal

Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is $180 off in its larger storage configuration at Amazon, making it a top choice for tablet buyers.

Don't need Galaxy AI on your mid-range Samsung tablet? In that case, you're probably better off without the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+. This model is more expensive than its predecessor, plus it hasn't been on sale at Amazon yet. Well, the Tab S9 FE+ is a great alternative — a cheaper one, too.

Right now, Amazon lets you get a huge $180 discount on the Tab S9 FE+, saving you 26% on its original ~$700 asking price. We're talking the model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, by the way, though the price cut is only available on the Mint variant.

Grab the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ for $180 off

$180 off (26%)
With its large screen real estate and S Pen in the box, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a great pick for learning, entertainment, and more. Right now, you can buy the device at a cheaper price, but only in Mint. The 12/256GB is down by $180, which is a pretty awesome bargain.
Buy at Amazon

This Android tablet is undoubtedly a solid bargain at $180 off, but we must point out there have been better promos in the past. For example, at the beginning of this month, Amazon slashed $200 off the device in both configurations, making it even cheaper than it is right now. But if you don't feel like waiting for another $200+ price cut, now's a great time to upgrade your Galaxy tablet experience without breaking the bank.

The Tab FE+ packs a beautiful 12.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and S Pen support, offering clear visuals and plenty of screen real estate. Under the hood, you get an Exynos 1380 chip, which breezes through everyday tasks. Since this is the larger storage variant, you also get 12GB RAM for an improved multitasking potential.

In addition, this Samsung tablet has received a four-year support promise. That means you should be able to get Android 15, Android 16, and Android 17, ensuring reliability for longer.

So, what do you think? If the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is good enough to meet your needs, we recommend getting one at $180 off. It might not be down to its best price right now, but the slate is still quite attractive with this Amazon deal.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
