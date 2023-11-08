Samsung announces Galaxy AI and upcoming on-device phone call live translation feature

At the forefront of Galaxy AI's transformative features is AI Live Translate Call, a groundbreaking innovation that seamlessly integrates real-time audio and text translation into native phone calls. This solution eliminates the need for cumbersome third-party apps, making cross-language communication as effortless as turning on closed captions. Moreover, Galaxy AI's on-device capabilities ensure that private conversations remain secure and confidential, never leaving the user's phone."Mobile technology has an incredible power to enable connection, productivity, creativity and more for people around the world, but until now, we haven't seen mobile AI ignite that in truly meaningful ways," said Wonjoon Choi, EVP and Head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business. "Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about our phones forever."