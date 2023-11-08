Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Samsung announces Galaxy AI and upcoming on-device phone call live translation feature

In a world increasingly driven by artificial intelligence (AI), Samsung is taking a bold step forward with the introduction of Galaxy AI, a comprehensive mobile AI experience designed to revolutionize the way we interact with our smartphones. Today, the company announced what will be the first glimpse into the AI advancements it plans to bring to its devices — AI Live Translate Call.

At the forefront of Galaxy AI's transformative features is AI Live Translate Call, a groundbreaking innovation that seamlessly integrates real-time audio and text translation into native phone calls. This solution eliminates the need for cumbersome third-party apps, making cross-language communication as effortless as turning on closed captions. Moreover, Galaxy AI's on-device capabilities ensure that private conversations remain secure and confidential, never leaving the user's phone.

"Mobile technology has an incredible power to enable connection, productivity, creativity and more for people around the world, but until now, we haven't seen mobile AI ignite that in truly meaningful ways," said Wonjoon Choi, EVP and Head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business. "Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about our phones forever."

Galaxy AI Live Translate Call | Source - Samsung

This feature is just a tiny taste of what's coming, says the company. Samsung has already revealed its own generative AI model, called Samsung Gauss, which will be able to generate and edit images, compose emails, summarize documents, and code for you. Now, after today's announcement, I think it's safe to say that Samsung is ready to compete in this cutthroat AI arena. The AI Live Translate Call feature will arrive early next year.

Earlier rumors suggested that the Galaxy S24 could be the first device to benefit from Samsung's future AI features. However, the company did not address this in the reveal or made any mention of a subscription fee. I am sure that as we get closer to the end of the year, more information will surface on which devices will be eligible and any specifics on system requirements.
