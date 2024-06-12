Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Bose's latest QuietComfort headphones now deliver incredible sound and ANC at a cheaper price on Amazon

The new Bose QuietComfort headphones, the successor to the legendary Bose QuietComfort 45, are among the best wireless headphones you can buy and can now be yours at a gorgeous discount on Amazon.

Right now, the retailer is offering these impressive cans at a $100 markdown, slashing 29% off their price. This allows you to treat yourself to a pair for less than $250 if you take advantage of this offer now.

New Bose QuietComfort headphones: Save $100!

Get a pair of Bose's new QuietComfort headphones at a lovely $100 discount on Amazon. The headphones deliver clear sound, great ANC, and offer up to 24 hours of listening time. Act quickly and snag a pair at a discounted price now!
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


It's worth noting that the deal has a limited-time banner and has been up for grabs for a few weeks. So, while there is no visible timer, it may expire any minute now. That's why we encourage you not to waste time and snag a pair through this deal today!

Bose's new QuietComfort headphones are an awesome choice if you want new awesome-sounding Bose cans but don't want to shell out $429 on the top-of-the-line QuietComfort Ultra.

Although, they don't feature Spatial Audio and head-tracking like their more expensive cousins, the new QuietComfort headphones still fall in the premium category, delivering clear sound. They work with Bose's Music app, which means you can use the application's EQ functionality to tailor their audio to your taste.

Additionally, the headphones sport top-tier ANC, which can easily mute the world, allowing you to enjoy your songs without any distractions. And you'll be able to use your headphones all day, as they offer up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge.

Overall, the new Bose QuietComfort headphones are a must-have for their top-notch audio performance, fantastic ANC, and impressive battery life. Furthermore, that sweet $100 discount makes them an even bigger bargain. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get a pair for less today!
