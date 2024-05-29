Grab the high-end Bose QuietComfort Headphones for less than $250 on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
A few weeks ago, Amazon brought a real treat for Bose headphones fans, offering the 2023-released QuietComfort Headphones at their Black Friday price. Why are we telling you this? Simply because the $100 discount is back! You can once again get these cans at just under $250.
The deal spreads across all colors, including the limited-edition Cypress Green coating. We’ve never seen a more substantial discount on these contemporary wireless headphones, and the current deal doesn’t go live too often. Something to note: Walmart and Best Buy have matching offers, saving you $100 on these Bose headphones.
Firstly, the flagship Sony headphones cost much more than these cans. They also offer a more balanced audio profile, which may not be everyone’s cup of tea. The QuietComfort Headphones, on the other hand, provide a bass-heavy sound with lots of rumble and thump out of the box. If you’re a bass-lover, the audio should please you out of the box. Of course, you have adjustable EQ to control the bass and mid-frequencies.
On the battery life front, the QuietComfort Headphones give you a maximum of 24 hours per charge. Their fast charge option isn’t as good as what the XM5 offer. But, once again, the Sony headphones are much more expensive. That’s to say, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are more than respectable in their own price bracket. Try them out for yourself while they’re still at their best price on Amazon.
The deal spreads across all colors, including the limited-edition Cypress Green coating. We’ve never seen a more substantial discount on these contemporary wireless headphones, and the current deal doesn’t go live too often. Something to note: Walmart and Best Buy have matching offers, saving you $100 on these Bose headphones.
So, you can pick your favorite retailer (and the color you love the most) and still get these high-end headphones at their best price. That’s a pretty good offer, considering that this year’s Prime Day won’t come up soon. But why should you spend your money on these and not, say, the Sony WH-1000XM5? Let’s find out.
Firstly, the flagship Sony headphones cost much more than these cans. They also offer a more balanced audio profile, which may not be everyone’s cup of tea. The QuietComfort Headphones, on the other hand, provide a bass-heavy sound with lots of rumble and thump out of the box. If you’re a bass-lover, the audio should please you out of the box. Of course, you have adjustable EQ to control the bass and mid-frequencies.
As for their ANC, Bose claims the headset offers “legendary noise cancelling.” While some extremely high-pitched sounds might permeate, these bad boys are perfect for reducing street noises. In other words, they’re ideal for commuters looking for alone time while traveling to and from work. There’s also an Aware Mode that lets you stay in tune with your surroundings.
On the battery life front, the QuietComfort Headphones give you a maximum of 24 hours per charge. Their fast charge option isn’t as good as what the XM5 offer. But, once again, the Sony headphones are much more expensive. That’s to say, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are more than respectable in their own price bracket. Try them out for yourself while they’re still at their best price on Amazon.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
29 May, 2024Grab the high-end Bose QuietComfort Headphones for less than $250 on Amazon
28 Apr, 2024Up your listening with flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for less through this deal
26 Apr, 2024The premium Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are just unmissable at their lowest price on Amazon Amazon's Black Friday deal on the high-end Bose QuietComfort Headphones is back in the spotlight
16 Apr, 2024The high-end Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are available at an attractive price on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: