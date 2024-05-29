Grab the high-end Bose QuietComfort Headphones for less than $250 on Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Headphones (new model): $100 off!

Surprise, surprise, the 2023-released Bose QuietComfort Headphones are still available at their lowest price on Amazon. The deal spreads across all coats of paint, saving you $100 on these high-end headphones. With top-notch ANC and bass-heavy sound, these cans are ideal for bass-loving commuters. They offer Aware Mode to keep you aware of your surroundings and can keep your jams going strong for up to 24 hours per charge. Grab yours and save $100 while you can.