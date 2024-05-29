Grab the high-end Bose QuietComfort Headphones for less than $250 on Amazon

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

A few weeks ago, Amazon brought a real treat for Bose headphones fans, offering the 2023-released QuietComfort Headphones at their Black Friday price. Why are we telling you this? Simply because the $100 discount is back! You can once again get these cans at just under $250.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones (new model): $100 off!

Surprise, surprise, the 2023-released Bose QuietComfort Headphones are still available at their lowest price on Amazon. The deal spreads across all coats of paint, saving you $100 on these high-end headphones. With top-notch ANC and bass-heavy sound, these cans are ideal for bass-loving commuters. They offer Aware Mode to keep you aware of your surroundings and can keep your jams going strong for up to 24 hours per charge. Grab yours and save $100 while you can.
The deal spreads across all colors, including the limited-edition Cypress Green coating. We’ve never seen a more substantial discount on these contemporary wireless headphones, and the current deal doesn’t go live too often. Something to note: Walmart and Best Buy have matching offers, saving you $100 on these Bose headphones.

So, you can pick your favorite retailer (and the color you love the most) and still get these high-end headphones at their best price. That’s a pretty good offer, considering that this year’s Prime Day won’t come up soon. But why should you spend your money on these and not, say, the Sony WH-1000XM5? Let’s find out.

Firstly, the flagship Sony headphones cost much more than these cans. They also offer a more balanced audio profile, which may not be everyone’s cup of tea. The QuietComfort Headphones, on the other hand, provide a bass-heavy sound with lots of rumble and thump out of the box. If you’re a bass-lover, the audio should please you out of the box. Of course, you have adjustable EQ to control the bass and mid-frequencies.

As for their ANC, Bose claims the headset offers “legendary noise cancelling.” While some extremely high-pitched sounds might permeate, these bad boys are perfect for reducing street noises. In other words, they’re ideal for commuters looking for alone time while traveling to and from work. There’s also an Aware Mode that lets you stay in tune with your surroundings.

On the battery life front, the QuietComfort Headphones give you a maximum of 24 hours per charge. Their fast charge option isn’t as good as what the XM5 offer. But, once again, the Sony headphones are much more expensive. That’s to say, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are more than respectable in their own price bracket. Try them out for yourself while they’re still at their best price on Amazon.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

