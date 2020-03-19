A bunch of new Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases, and iPad covers are now available

Accessories iOS Apple Tablets Wearables

Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 19, 2020
You might not have noticed this while practicing social distancing and staying in more than you normally would this time of year, but spring has arrived and with the new season a fresh pair of powerful iPad Pros has broken cover. 

Okay, maybe you noticed that latter part, but did you also pick up on Apple's discreet spring expansion of its official rosters of smartwatch bands, iPhone cases, and iPad covers? If you didn't, let us do a quick roundup of all these cool new accessories, starting with a pretty lengthy list of additions to the Apple Watch collection of sanctioned bands, loops, straps, and buckles.


The most affordable models include Sport Bands in Surf Blue, Cactus, and Grapefruit hues, Sport Loops in Neon Lime, Neon Pink, Sunshine, Vitamin C, and Surf Blue colors, Nike Sport Bands in Black/Lime Blast and Midnight Turquoise/Aurora Green combinations, and Nike Sport Loops in Hyper Crimson/Neptune Green and World Indigo/Lime Blast flavors, all of which are available at $49 a pop.

Obviously, the $99 Peacock Leather Loop and $150 Modern Buckle in Raspberry and Deep Sea Blue tones have a vastly different target audience than all the aforementioned budget-friendly Apple Watch straps, not to mention the $339 and up Hérmes bands available in five extravagant new variants.


Meanwhile, it's definitely worth pointing out that Apple wants you to match your iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max silicone case with a few of these newly released Apple Watch bands, offering options in Cactus, Grapefruit, and Surf Blue colors now at $39 apiece.

Even better, you can also get a Cactus or Surf Blue Smart Folio for the hot new iPad Pro 11 or 12.9 at $79, as well as Smart Covers for the seventh-gen iPad, third-gen iPad Air, and newest iPad mini in the same two eye-catching colors for between $39 and $49. Last but not least, your iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max can also be protected against scratches and drops by using a swanky Peacock Leather Folio fetching $129.

