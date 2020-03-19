A bunch of new Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases, and iPad covers are now available
Obviously, the $99 Peacock Leather Loop and $150 Modern Buckle in Raspberry and Deep Sea Blue tones have a vastly different target audience than all the aforementioned budget-friendly Apple Watch straps, not to mention the $339 and up Hérmes bands available in five extravagant new variants.
Meanwhile, it's definitely worth pointing out that Apple wants you to match your iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max silicone case with a few of these newly released Apple Watch bands, offering options in Cactus, Grapefruit, and Surf Blue colors now at $39 apiece.
Even better, you can also get a Cactus or Surf Blue Smart Folio for the hot new iPad Pro 11 or 12.9 at $79, as well as Smart Covers for the seventh-gen iPad, third-gen iPad Air, and newest iPad mini in the same two eye-catching colors for between $39 and $49. Last but not least, your iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max can also be protected against scratches and drops by using a swanky Peacock Leather Folio fetching $129.