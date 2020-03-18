Does the new Magic Keyboard support old iPad Pro models?

Preslav Kateliev
Mar 18, 2020, 8:29 AM
Does the new Magic Keyboard support old iPad Pro models?
Apple just announced the new iPad Pro tablets for 2020, accompanied by an awesome new Magic Keyboard. The new accessory acts as a suspension stand, putting the iPad screen higher in the air and making it look more like a personal computer than ever before. It also includes a trackpad for the all-new cursor pointer in iPadOS, backlit keys, and a USB Type-C port, which expands the iPad Pro's connectivity (thank goodness!).

Now, you might be wondering "Do I need to buy a new iPad Pro to enjoy the Magic Keyboard?". If you just splurged for an iPad Pro 2018 model, that'd be annoying.

Well, good new, everybody! The Magic Keyboard supports the following iPad Pro models:

  • iPad Pro 11 inch (1st gen)
  • iPad Pro 11 inch (2nd gen)
  • iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd gen)
  • iPad Pro 12.9 inch (4th gen)

In other words, if you own an iPad Pro from 2018 onwards (the Face ID iPads), it can be connected to the new Magic Keyboard!

Now for the bad news — the Magic Keyboard will be available to buy starting May. It'll cost you $299 for the 11-inch model and $349 for the 13-inch one. You can view the Magic Keyboard on the Apple Store page below:

