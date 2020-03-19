Logitech announces an iPad Pro keyboard case much cheaper than the Magic Keyboard

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 19, 2020, 7:22 AM
Logitech announces an iPad Pro keyboard case much cheaper than the Magic Keyboard
Logitech announced an update to its best-selling keyboard case, the Slim Folio Pro, for the new 2020 iPad Pro. The company is bringing a backlit typing experience to the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th Generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd Generation), with edge-to-edge scissor keys and up to three months of battery life, thanks to the low-energy Bluetooth LE connectivity.

The case covers the corners of the iPad, protecting it from the occasional bump and scratches, while the sides remain open so you can still charge your Apple Pencil. A Magnetic latch keeps the case closed when not in use.

With yesterday’s iPad Pro announcement, Apple announced its own iPad Pro keyboard case, the Magic Keyboard, but it’ll set you back $299 for the 11-inch version and 349$ for the 12.9-inch one when it becomes available in May. Logitech’s alternative is considerably more affordable at $119.99 and $129.99 respectively – but unlike Apple’s Magic Keyboard, it doesn’t have a trackpad. Logitech Slim Folio Pro is expected to arrive in April at select retailers, so you can get it sooner too if you’re in a hurry to keyboardize your new iPad.



Logitech is updating its portfolio with another model as well - the new Combo Touch case keyboard. It features an integrated trackpad and is compatible with the iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) and iPad Pro (10.5-inch). You can use the trackpad in apps like Notes, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote with gestures like scroll, swipe, flick, and drag.

The Combo Touch is backlit and offers a full row of shortcut keys for easy access to the home screen, search, and media controls. There’s a dedicated Apple Pencil holder at the top. The Combo Touch can be paired and powered through the Smart Connector as well. The keyboard case will be available for purchase in May for $149.99.

The much-anticipated 2020 iPad was officially announced yesterday, featuring the new Apple A12Z Bionic chipset with 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU, alongside Apple's Neural Engine. The camera system got revamped too. Apple integrated a 3D sensing LiDAR scanner for a better AR experience and motion caption.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

iPad Pro 2020 vs MacBook: what are the differences?
iPad Pro 2020 vs MacBook: what are the differences?
Apple's iPhone 9 launch might be back on as mass production begins
Apple's iPhone 9 launch might be back on as mass production begins
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera comparison: no compromises
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera comparison: no compromises
New iPad Pro is official: powerful cameras, Magic Keyboard case, more storage
New iPad Pro is official: powerful cameras, Magic Keyboard case, more storage
Yet another major Samsung Galaxy S20 series flaw is spreading like wildfire
Yet another major Samsung Galaxy S20 series flaw is spreading like wildfire
Samsung is suffering from a bad case of poor Galaxy S20 sales, and not just because of the coronavirus
Samsung is suffering from a bad case of poor Galaxy S20 sales, and not just because of the coronavirus
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Popular stories

Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless