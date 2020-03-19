Logitech announces an iPad Pro keyboard case much cheaper than the Magic Keyboard
With yesterday’s iPad Pro announcement, Apple announced its own iPad Pro keyboard case, the Magic Keyboard, but it’ll set you back $299 for the 11-inch version and 349$ for the 12.9-inch one when it becomes available in May. Logitech’s alternative is considerably more affordable at $119.99 and $129.99 respectively – but unlike Apple’s Magic Keyboard, it doesn’t have a trackpad. Logitech Slim Folio Pro is expected to arrive in April at select retailers, so you can get it sooner too if you’re in a hurry to keyboardize your new iPad.
Logitech is updating its portfolio with another model as well - the new Combo Touch case keyboard. It features an integrated trackpad and is compatible with the iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) and iPad Pro (10.5-inch). You can use the trackpad in apps like Notes, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote with gestures like scroll, swipe, flick, and drag.
The Combo Touch is backlit and offers a full row of shortcut keys for easy access to the home screen, search, and media controls. There’s a dedicated Apple Pencil holder at the top. The Combo Touch can be paired and powered through the Smart Connector as well. The keyboard case will be available for purchase in May for $149.99.
The much-anticipated 2020 iPad was officially announced yesterday, featuring the new Apple A12Z Bionic chipset with 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU, alongside Apple's Neural Engine. The camera system got revamped too. Apple integrated a 3D sensing LiDAR scanner for a better AR experience and motion caption.