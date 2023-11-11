My nearly perfect iPhone 15 Pro Max has one huge problem - iPhone 16 Pro should solve it

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Thanks to the state of iOS, which was never really optimized for one-hand use on larger phones, I can’t reach the home buttons on Instagram and Twitter on my 6.7-inch. I have to perform hand gymnastics every time I have to “go back” too, thanks to Apple’s decision to make this gesture accessible only via a swipe from the left of the screen (handy if you’re a lefty - I’m not).While one-hand typing is doable thanks to the swipe-to-type keyboard feature, I can’t reach the number row switch button, which sits in the far left of the keyboard (Apple doesn’t allow you to place it in the top row like on Android). On a positive note, I do love the two-hand typing experience, especially considering I’m coming from far smaller phones like theandNot to mention, my poor grip when shuffling the phone around to reach things on the screen also makes me nervous about dropping it, which of course rules out the possibility of carrying it without a case, which (wait for it) makes theeven thicker, wider, taller, and heavier, which (you guessed it) you only make it even harder to use with one hand.

Until then, I can hope Apple is preparing some meaningful iOS upgrades that make the new, larger iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max more usable with one hand. Because they’ll need it.

Of course, an added benefit for those thinking to go with the alleged 6.3-inchPro should be the alleged presence of the same 5x optical zoom camera found in the, which is a great perk indeed.Moreover, the slightly larger 6.3-inch form-factor might result in a slight battery boost for the 6.3-inchPro compared to the 6.1-inch. The same could be true for the 6.9-inchPro Max vs the 6.7-inchAs for me… I might or might not be returning my. Frankly, I’m a bit undecided. I like the large screen and the 5x zoom cam but are they worth the constant hassle of carrying a phone I can’t use with one hand? I guess I have a few more days to decide before the return window closes.