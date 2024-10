Motorola has quietly brought the OG ThinkPhone back from the dead at a killer price

Yes, we're still talking about the OG Yes, we're still talking about the OG Motorola ThinkPhone here, which is not only up for grabs once again through its manufacturer's US e-store, also setting you back a massive 300 bucks less than usual for a limited time. Of course, this huge discount from a $699.99 list price is far from unprecedented, having become a pretty regular occurrence prior to the phone's temporary retirement.

Motorola ThinkPhone 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, Android 13, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistant, MIL STD 810H-Tested for Durability, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Volcanic Gray Color $300 off (43%) $399 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola ThinkPhone 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, Android 13, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistant, MIL STD 810H-Tested for Durability, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Volcanic Gray Color $300 off (43%) Buy at Amazon





Amazon has been selling the unlocked 6.6-incher at the same substantially reduced price for several months as well, offering an even steeper Prime-exclusive discount a few weeks ago that may or may not return for Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday at the end of next month.





Interestingly, the (early) 2023-released Motorola ThinkPhone continues to be listed as unavailable on Lenovo's official US website , which continues to suggest that this is a device on the brink of being discontinued for good.





Powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, this totally distinctive and highly unconventional phone has recently been replaced by a second edition ... that's not necessarily better in a handful of Asian and European markets. It's currently unclear if the ThinkPhone 25 will bring its MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 6.36-inch screen, and 4,310mAh battery to the US anytime soon, but even if that happens, I can definitely understand if some of you are intent on staying devoted to the original model.





Praised for everything from its super-robust design to that stunning 144Hz refresh rate-capable 6.6-inch AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery, blazing fast 68W charging, respectable overall performance, and comprehensive security tools in our complete Motorola ThinkPhone review last year, the device is just as worthy of our praise and your hard-earned money today... if not more so considering its drastically reduced price point.

If you were as surprised as I was last month to discover that the first-gen ThinkPhone had disappeared without warning from Motorola 's official US website before a (belated) sequel could be released, I'm very curious how you'll react to seeing the business-friendly Android handset return from the dead in similarly discreet fashion.