The OG Motorola ThinkPhone is alive, well, and marked down to a new record low price for Prime Day
If you're looking for the best security-focused, business-friendly, and durability-oriented phone money can buy right now, there's really only one device that checks all three of those boxes to a satisfactory degree (at the very least). The only problem is the Motorola ThinkPhone has become annoyingly hard to find at most major US retailers in recent months.
No longer available directly from Motorola or parent company Lenovo, the (early) 2023-released 6.6-inch handset is still up for grabs on Amazon (presumably, in limited numbers), and at the time of this writing, Prime members have a unique chance to spend less money than ever before without jumping through any other hoops.
Originally priced at $699.99 but discounted by as much as 300 bucks many times in the last year or so, the unlocked first-gen ThinkPhone is now marked down by a whopping and totally unprecedented $360. Well, Amazon is technically listing this latest Prime Day price cut at only $60, but we all know this is a device that's worth a lot more than just four Benjamins.
Lenovo's (mobile-customized) ThinkShield security tools and that unique aramid fiber construction that makes the Motorola ThinkPhone impervious to drops on hard surfaces in addition to extreme temperatures, vibration, dust, dirt, sand, and water are undoubtedly the two biggest selling points here, as well as the things that separate this surprisingly affordable bad boy from pretty much all the best Android phones on the market today, which don't exactly shine with either their security or durability.
But what's perhaps even more impressive about this absolute tank of a mobile device is that it's also got plenty of other qualities, from a surprisingly thin 8.3mm profile to a remarkably smooth 144Hz refresh rate-supporting 6.6-inch P-OLED screen, decidedly powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, generous 256GB storage, respectable 8GB RAM count, and hefty 5,000mAh battery capable of charging at 68W speeds.
Those would be great specs even for a conventional (read boring) sub-$400 phone, let alone one that plays... nothing safe, looking like no other handset out there today... apart from the ThinkPhone 25 that was very recently unveiled with almost no fanfare. Despite what the name might suggest, that's actually not much of an upgrade over the OG ThinkPhone, so instead of waiting for the underwhelming sequel to arrive to the US, you should probably just pull the trigger on the first edition while you still can.
