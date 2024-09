The 2025 ThinkPhone perfectly encapsulates Motorola’s modern struggles

For some reason, that 2024 release never happened, which means that next year's model will indeed directly follow in the footsteps of last year's first ThinkPhone generation. That's a bizarre and highly unusual product upgrade strategy, especially for a company that likes to take a vastly different approach to essentially every other smartphone family under its name.

Wake up, Moto!





I expect you're all familiar with the iconic "Hello Moto" slogan, but in the context discussed here today, I believe a new rallying cry is in order. That's because Motorola clearly slept through the positive reception and excellent word of mouth generated by the OG ThinkPhone... once its price hit that $399.99 sweet spot.





According to a hot new, almost surprisingly detailed, and likely 100 percent accurate leak, the second ThinkPhone edition is coming at some point next year . Wait, that can't be right. After all, the first such handset developed by Motorola in collaboration with parent company Lenovo was formally unveiled in January 2023, making it logical to expect a second generation this year and a third one in 2025.