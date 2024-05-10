The non-flagship Motorola Razr 50 5G foldable sounds a tad pricey but don't panic just yet





Yes, the Razr 50 Ultra, aka Yes, the Razr 50 Ultra, aka Razr Plus (2024) , and the Razr 50, likely to be known simply as the Razr (2024) or "New Razr" in certain regions, are widely expected to break cover soon. In spite of that, the humbler model was almost completely shrouded in secrecy until today, when a generally reliable publication claims to have uncovered its European price point.

Has Motorola gone mad?













But while €899 currently converts to around $970, it's crucial to point out that the Motorola Razr 40 5G was originally priced at €899 in many major European countries. In most of those, the mid-range foldable now costs only €699, so there's clearly a very good chance that the Razr 50 will retain its predecessor's price tag at launch and quickly score substantial discounts of its own around the world.





So, no, Motorola has probably not gone crazy, and even at €899, the Razr 50 5G is set to undercut Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 , which continues to cost €1,049 and up across Europe while normally starting at $999 in the US and rarely going below the $899 mark.





This all makes it clearer than ever that Samsung needs a lower-cost Galaxy Flip FE model this year in addition to a straightforward new Z Flip 6 release to try to fend off the rising threat of brands like Motorola, Huawei, Xiaomi, and Vivo

What will the Razr 50 bring to the table?





That, our friends, is the million-dollar question that no one has the courage or inside information to answer in a lot of detail and with a lot of confidence. All that we "know" at this moment is that the non-Ultra Motorola Razr 50 variant is set to come in "Sand" and "Gray" color options with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM.









That is reportedly the only configuration headed for most European territories, although some deviation is always possible with region-specific devices like the Motorola Razr (2024) expected to be released in the US at some point in the next couple of months.





As a quick refresher, the ultra-high-end Motorola Razr 50 Ultra was seemingly revealed earlier this week to be eyeing a €1,200 price point on the old continent with a generous 512 gigs of internal storage space and equally hefty 12GB memory count.





Of course, those are unlikely to be the only key differences between the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, with the more expensive model looking destined to pack a more powerful processor, better cameras, and larger screens than its non-Ultra sibling.





Compared to its predecessor, the Razr 50 should (naturally) raise the raw power bar and perhaps expand the 1.5-inch secondary display a bit, although for the time being, these are mere assumptions on our part and they're to be treated accordingly.