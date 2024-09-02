Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

It's not too late to save up to $550 on the high-end Motorola Razr+ 2023

While some may think it's better to go for a more traditional smartphone, like the Galaxy S24, others prefer getting an eye-catching foldable phone. If you belong to the latter group, you'll be pleased to learn that the high-end Motorola Razr+ 2023 is still heavily discounted on Motorola.com.

This bad boy is still on sale for $400 off its price at the official store, meaning it's not too late to snatch one for just $599.99, down from $999.99. Even better, if you have an older Razr phone and trade it in with Motorola, you'll get an extra $150 off. Alternatively, you can trade in your old smartphone to score additional savings of up to $100.

Motorola Razr+ (2023): Now $400 OFF at Motorola!

Get the Motorola Razr+ (2023) at Motorola and save $400 in the process. Trade in your old phone to score additional savings of up to $150. Act fast and get this capable foldable phone for less today!
$400 off (40%)
$599 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola


Being Motorola's flagship foldable of last year, the Razr+ 2023 still packs a punch, courtesy of its high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space. This fella can easily deal with any task, unless it's a demanding game, as it's not suitable for heavy gaming.

On the flip side, it takes good-looking pictures with its 12 MP wide and 13 MP cameras on its cover screen and a 32 MP snapper for selfies. Additionally, it can capture videos in 4K at 60fps.

The phone also has good battery life. Its 3,800mAh power cell on deck can easily last you the whole day without recharging. In addition, it supports 30W wired charging, which fills the tank in under an hour.

All in all, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is still among the best phones on the market and is a true bargain at its current price at Motorola. So, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button in this article and save on this fancy foldable today!
