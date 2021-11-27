Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Black Friday - Galaxy Watch4 from $145!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Black Friday - Galaxy Watch4 from $145!

 View
Black Friday deals
Catch limited-time Black Friday deals on tech before they are gone!
Deals Black Friday Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deal: Galaxy Z Flip 3 is down to $500 at Best Buy with activation, no trade-in required

Nick Todorov
By @nikolaytodorov1
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Cyber Monday deal: Galaxy Z Flip 3 is down to $500 at Best Buy with activation, no trade-in required
There's a lot of things you can buy with $500, but until recently, a new foldable smartphone wasn't on the list. For Cyber Monday 2021, Best Buy changes things with a hot deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, originally $999.99, can be had with a discount of $250, $300, or $500 at Best Buy, depending on the carrier you choose. Activation is required, unsurprisingly, but a trade-in is not, which makes this one of the best Cyber Monday Samsung phone deals this shopping season.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Verizon, 128GB, activation required

$500 off (50%)
$499 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

AT&T, 128GB, New line or account required

$300 off (30%)
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

T-Mobile, 128GB, Activation required

$250 off (25%)
$749 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Obviously, activating with Verizon will get you the sweetest discount on what we described as "the first mainstream foldable phone" in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review. The discounts you get with a T-Mobile or AT&T plan aren't bad either, beating the deal you'd get should you choose to shop at Samsung's own store. 

However, if you do have a phone to trade in, do check out Samsung's online shop as the company's trade-in compensations are extra generous -- and you can trade in several devices, including phones with cracked screens! The free Galaxy Buds 2 earphones you get are a nice bonus, especially when the Galaxy Z Flip 3 doesn't have a headphone jack.

More offers to consider: Black Friday Samsung Galaxy phone deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

128GB, free Galaxy Buds 2 with purchase

$700 off (70%) Trade-in Gift
$299 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 the right phone for you? That's a tough question to answer. It's a cool phone and a guaranteed conversation starter, not to mention that the pocketable size is a stand-out feature many would appreciate. On the other hand, its long-term durability is questionable, and for a similar sum of money, a non-foldable, Galaxy S-series phone should be able to deliver better camera performance and battery life. But hey, you won't get that satisfying hang-up thump out of a normal phone, would you?  

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Review
8.0
User reviews
9.0
$700off $300 Special Samsung $250off $750 Special BestBuy $300off $700 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

Get two Pixel 6 phones for the price of one with this Verizon deal
by Anam Hamid,  0
Get two Pixel 6 phones for the price of one with this Verizon deal
Sony to bring the Xperia Pro-I to the US in December
by Cosmin Vasile,  2
Sony to bring the Xperia Pro-I to the US in December
Leaked images showcase how the three Galaxy S22 models compare to each other
by Anam Hamid,  0
Leaked images showcase how the three Galaxy S22 models compare to each other
Say goodbye to Spotify's Car View mode
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Say goodbye to Spotify's Car View mode
Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: the best deals are here
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: the best deals are here
ZTE could be racing Xiaomi and Motorola to release the first Snapdragon 898 smartphone
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
ZTE could be racing Xiaomi and Motorola to release the first Snapdragon 898 smartphone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless