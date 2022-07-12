 Motorola finally shows off the long-awaited Razr 3 - PhoneArena
Prime Day deal: Save on Galaxy S22 Ultra
Upcoming event
Amazon Prime Day: last chance
Jul 14, Thu, 1:59 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
The second and final day of Amazon Prime Day is underway. Grab the best deals while they last!

Motorola finally shows off the long-awaited Razr 3

Motorola Android
3
Motorola finally shows off the long-awaited Razr 3
After having been leaked several times, the Motorola Razr 3 is sort of official. Lenovo Mobile Business Group's executive Chen Jin recently teased the foldable device and a video was also posted on the company's Weibo account (Via GSM Arena).

As rumors and leaked videos and images had suggested, the Razr 3 has received a complete overhaul. Motorola has done away with the chunky bezels surrounding the main screen as well as the notch and has instead opted for a boxier design with slim bezels and a pinhole cutout. 

The video shows the updated camera array with two sensors as well as the cover screen, which has apparently grown from 2.7 inches to 3 inches.


The end result is a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3-like phone which stands a better chance of becoming the best foldable phone than its predecessor which had a clunky design, a single sensor camera setup, and mid-range specs.

Motorola was amongst the first companies to announce a foldable phone back in 2019 but it failed to make a dent in the nascent market. The first version was followed up by a slightly better 5G variant in 2020 but the company held off releasing a new model in 2021. Rumors had said during that time that the company was working to revamp the design and that the third iteration would be more of a flagship phone.


Motorola has implicitly confirmed that the Razr 2022 will be powered by Qualcomm's latest premium chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which will apparently also power the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4. The chip will be mated with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Razr 3 is rumored to have a 50MP main sensor and a 13MP hybrid wide-angle and macro unit, and a higher resolution 32MP selfie camera.

The clamshell is also rumored to have a bigger 6.7 inches inner display with FHD+ resolution and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Motorola is not updating all aspects of the phone though and it may have the same 2,800mAh battery as its predecessor,

Despite its mediocre specs, the Razr 5G had a price tag of $1,399.99 (€1,399 in Europe), but the new and improved version could be a little more affordable if a rumor is to be believed. The phone will allegedly go for  €1,149 (~ $1,153) in Europe.

It will initially only be available in the color Quartz Black but Motorola may introduce a new Tranquil Blue option down the road. The Razr 3 will allegedly be released in China later this month or in August and it will hit international shelves later this year. 
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google One Premium subscribers can now host enormously long online family gatherings
Google One Premium subscribers can now host enormously long online family gatherings
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price
iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide
iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: Get them while they're hot!
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: Get them while they're hot!
Best Prime Day deals on laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks, gaming laptops
Best Prime Day deals on laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks, gaming laptops
Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Popular stories

If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be unveiled on this date
Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be unveiled on this date
Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly
Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless