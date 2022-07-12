Motorola finally shows off the long-awaited Razr 3

GSM Arena After having been leaked several times, the Motorola Razr 3 is sort of official. Lenovo Mobile Business Group's executive Chen Jin recently teased the foldable device and a video was also posted on the company's Weibo account (Via).





As rumors and leaked videos and images had suggested, the Razr 3 has received a complete overhaul. Motorola has done away with the chunky bezels surrounding the main screen as well as the notch and has instead opted for a boxier design with slim bezels and a pinhole cutout.





The video shows the updated camera array with two sensors as well as the cover screen, which has apparently grown from 2.7 inches to 3 inches.









The end result is a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3-like phone which stands a better chance of becoming the best foldable phone than its predecessor which had a clunky design, a single sensor camera setup, and mid-range specs.





Motorola was amongst the first companies to announce a foldable phone back in 2019 but it failed to make a dent in the nascent market. The first version was followed up by a slightly better 5G variant in 2020 but the company held off releasing a new model in 2021. Rumors had said during that time that the company was working to revamp the design and that the third iteration would be more of a flagship phone.









Motorola has implicitly confirmed that the Razr 2022 will be powered by Qualcomm's latest premium chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which will apparently also power the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4. The chip will be mated with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.





The Razr 3 is rumored to have a 50MP main sensor and a 13MP hybrid wide-angle and macro unit, and a higher resolution 32MP selfie camera.





The clamshell is also rumored to have a bigger 6.7 inches inner display with FHD+ resolution and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Motorola is not updating all aspects of the phone though and it may have the same 2,800mAh battery as its predecessor,





Despite its mediocre specs, the Razr 5G had a price tag of $1,399.99 (€1,399 in Europe), but the new and improved version could be a little more affordable if a rumor is to be believed. The phone will allegedly go for €1,149 (~ $1,153) in Europe.





It will initially only be available in the color Quartz Black but Motorola may introduce a new Tranquil Blue option down the road. The Razr 3 will allegedly be released in China later this month or in August and it will hit international shelves later this year.