Save $300 on the budget Motorola Razr 2023 and experience the foldable lifestyle without breaking the bank
Who said you need to break the bank to start living the foldable lifestyle? Amazon is currently selling the budget Motorola Razr 2023 at a massive $300 discount, letting you score a new foldable phone for under $400.
That being said, the offer has a red 'Limited time deal' banner, which means you should act fast as no one knows how much longer it will last. In fact, it's been available for a couple of weeks already, so it might end soon.
It also has good battery life. With its 4,200mAh power cell, it easily lasts through a full day without needing a recharge. And with light use, you might even stretch it to two days on a single charge, as noted in our Motorola Razr 2023 review. When you do need to recharge, the 30W wired charging fills the tank in just about 50 minutes.
That's why our advice is not to waste time and score this awesome budget foldable for less now while the offer is still up for grabs!
While probably the most affordable foldable phone on the market, the Motorola Razr 2023 doesn't disappoint. Its mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM give it enough firepower to handle most tasks with ease. It takes good-looking photos, too, thanks to its 64MP (wide) and 13MP (ultrawide) cameras on its cover and 32MP camera for selfies.
As you can see, the Motorola Razr 2023 remains one of the best foldable phones on the market, offering solid performance, good camera capabilities, and nice battery life. Furthermore, the phone is even more irresistible now that it's available for $300 off its price on Amazon.
