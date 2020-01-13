Motorola Android Software updates

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 13, 2020, 5:47 AM
The second Android 10 update for a Motorola smartphone is now live
Opposite to what other brands' update methodology, Motorola has decided to release Android 10 updates to customers who purchase its mid-range phones rather than flagships. Motorola rolled out last month the first Android 10 build and the device chosen was a bit odd, the One Power, an old mid-end phone that hasn't been released in the United States.

Last week, the company revealed its second smartphone to receive the highly-anticipated Android 10 update is another mid-range device, the One Action. The phone is available for purchase via multiple US retailers for $350, although Best Buy is running a sale on the Motorola One Action, so you can get one for as low as $230.

According to Motorola, the upgrade to Android 10 began on January 8 and it's being delivered in waves, which means that all devices should receive it by February 8. If you haven't received the update yet, you'll want to wait a few more weeks.


As expected, Motorola's Android 10 update includes new features and improvements specific to Moto smartphones, but you'll also be getting every major enhancement promised by Google.

After Motorola One Power and Motorola One Action, we're inclined to believe that the US company will continue to upgrade its mid-range smartphones to Android 10 (i.e. Motorola One Vision, Motorola One), rather than the high-end models.
