The second Android 10 update for a Motorola smartphone is now live

Opposite to what other brands' update methodology, Motorola has decided to release Android 10 updates to customers who purchase its mid-range phones rather than flagships. Motorola rolled out last month the first Android 10 build and the device chosen was a bit odd, the One Power , an old mid-end phone that hasn't been released in the United States.Last week, the company revealed its second smartphone to receive the highly-anticipated Android 10 update is another mid-range device, the One Action . The phone is available for purchase via multiple US retailers for $350, although Best Buy is running a sale on the Motorola One Action, so you can get one for as low as $230.According to Motorola, the upgrade to Android 10 began on January 8 and it's being delivered in waves, which means that all devices should receive it by February 8. If you haven't received the update yet, you'll want to wait a few more weeks.