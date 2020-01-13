The second Android 10 update for a Motorola smartphone is now live
According to Motorola, the upgrade to Android 10 began on January 8 and it's being delivered in waves, which means that all devices should receive it by February 8. If you haven't received the update yet, you'll want to wait a few more weeks.
As expected, Motorola's Android 10 update includes new features and improvements specific to Moto smartphones, but you'll also be getting every major enhancement promised by Google.
After Motorola One Power and Motorola One Action, we're inclined to believe that the US company will continue to upgrade its mid-range smartphones to Android 10 (i.e. Motorola One Vision, Motorola One), rather than the high-end models.
