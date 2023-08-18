Motorola's upcoming Moto G54 5G mid-ranger gets some beautiful new renders and a bonkers battery





Despite making battery endurance central to the advertising efforts of many of its mobile devices released over the last few years, Motorola's name doesn't even come up once on our list of the top phones with the best battery life available in 2023.





Of course, that's partly because we don't rigorously test each and every smartphone out there from that standpoint and partly because Motorola's signature 5,000mAh cell is currently matched by around a hundred different handsets from several dozen brands right now.









Like the aforementioned Moto G53 5G (and so many other G-series devices), the impending Moto G54 5G was initially rumored to pack a reasonably hefty but far from distinctive 5,000mAh battery. According to the FCC's no doubt reliable certification documents , however, the XT2343-1, aka Cancun 5G, aka Moto G54, actually features a rated cell capacity of 5,640mAh.





That already sounds unusually large for a 2023 smartphone, but believe it or not, it could translate to as much as 6,000mAh for advertising purposes. That's because a battery's "rated" capacity often differs significantly from its "typical" size, which is what handset makers always put in their official spec sheets to convince you to spend your hard-earned money.





probably coming soon, going directly up against the likes of Samsung's Galaxy M34 5G and Galaxy F54 5G. That 6,000mAh number is not a wild guess on our part, mind you, instead being what Motorola advertised as the official battery size of 2020's Moto G9 Power , which carried a rated cell capacity of, you guessed it, 5,640mAh. We have no idea why subsequent G Power releases lowered that (official) figure to 5,000mAh, but it's sure nice to hear that a 6,000mAh smartphone iscoming soon, going directly up against the likes of Samsung's Galaxy M34 5G and Galaxy F54 5G.

The design is not bad either





Yes, the Moto G54 5G looks fairly bland and generic in the latest batch of press-friendly (ev) leaked renders, but there's obviously only so much a company like Motorola can do with a (budget-friendly) slab.





By affordable 5G phone standards, this thing is definitely not ugly, especially in that swanky blue shade that helps its glossy back panel shine... while not being able to hide the fairly thick screen bezels very well.









The 5G-enabled G54 is expected to sport a 6.5-inch or so display with smooth 120Hz refresh rate support and nice FHD+ resolution, thus improving on the G53 in more than one way. Most of the other specifications are unsurprisingly still under wraps, but there are evidently only two cameras slapped on the handset's back, one of which features a respectable-sounding 50 megapixel count.





Along with the G54 5G, Motorola is apparently working on a Moto G84 5G model as well that the FCC recently certified ahead of a looming release with a 5,000mAh battery under the hood and 33W charging support. The Moto G54, by the way, should be capable of up to 20-watt charging speeds (with a power adapter included in its retail box as standard), which is obviously not a mind-blowing number but it's also not bad for a low-cost device.





Of course, we don't know exactly how much the phone will cost, where it might be released, and when.