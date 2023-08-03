Motorola's next big mid-ranger is (likely) coming soon with a large battery, sharp screen, and more





A familiar design and... familiar overall specifications





While Motorola is definitely not aiming to reinvent the wheel here, its upcoming Moto G54 looks like it could certainly have a few sufficiently nice things going for it to capture the attention (and earn the money) of many budget-conscious consumers in select markets around the world.





almost identical rear camera module. At first glance, the freshly rendered device looks an awful lot like the late 2022-released Moto G53 mid-ranger, with extremely similar screen bezels in tow, the exact same (rumored) 6.5-inch display size, and anidentical rear camera module.









The LED flash accompanying the two shooters on the G54's back, however, sits in a different position than the same G53 component, which... may or may not mean anything in terms of the phone's actual photography (and lighting) skills.





Far more importantly, the G54's 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen is tipped to support 120Hz refresh rate technology and sport "FHD+" resolution, which would represent a pretty major improvement over the G53's HD+ and 120Hz-capable 6.5-inch panel.





While the precise pixel count of the impending low-cost handset is not mentioned in today's The Tech Outlook report , its expected 20:9 aspect ratio means the resolution should stand at 2,400 x 1,080. Those are some pretty great numbers for a budget-friendly smartphone also rumored to pack as much as 256GB internal storage space and 8GB RAM in addition to a hefty 5,000mAh battery.

But exactly how low can the Moto G54 go?





That, our friends, is the million-dollar question, and the honest truth is... we have no idea, at least for the time being. Seeing as how the Moto G53 5G costs €250 in a number of European countries with a 4GB RAM count and 128 gigs of storage space, a similar figure for an identical configuration of the G54 feels like a relatively safe bet... if such a variant is indeed coming.





The Moto G54 will also support 5G connectivity, mind you, but in the absence of key details like the make and model of its processor, we'll reserve the right not to go any further with our pricing forecast.









It remains to be seen therefore how costly the screen resolution upgrade from HD+ to Full HD+ will prove for European buyers of this thing, with official US availability unfortunately pretty much out of the question based on recent history and, well, common sense.





Codenamed "Cancun 5G", the Moto G54 is expected to keep its predecessor's primary 50MP rear-facing camera more or less unchanged, which may or may not be true for the secondary 2MP macro shooter. Around the front, the phone will almost certainly offer a 16MP selfie snapper, and its largely unchanged design is purportedly set to come in an expanded color palette including Ballad Blue, Ambrosia, Coronet Blue, and Outer Space paint jobs.





That last part sounds pretty exciting, although the leaked renders seem to depict slightly less flashy hues than you might expect. Oh, and a few other things are still under wraps as well (like charging speeds, for instance), so it's probably a good idea to keep your eyes peeled on our website in the coming months for more information if you're the least bit intrigued by this Moto G54 5G device.