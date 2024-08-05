Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever





Yes, you read that correctly, this hot new 6.7-inch mid-ranger is cheaper today than on Prime Day, and no, you don't have to meet any special requirements whatsoever to slash an unprecedented 82 bucks off its $399.99 list price.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Android 14, Stylus Included, Two Color Options, Vegan Leather $82 off (21%) Buy at Amazon





All Amazon shoppers can currently order the heavily marked-down pen-wielding handset in their choice of "Scarlet Wave" or "Caramel Latte" colorways with absolutely no restrictions, and of course, that also goes for the unlocked phone's carrier support.









As our comprehensive Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) review showed just a few weeks ago, the relatively affordable device has both its fair share of key strengths and important weaknesses, although at this reduced price, we believe the former definitely outweigh the latter.





In addition to a handy pen (that no other mid-rangers available today can match), the latest (and arguably greatest) member of the Moto G Stylus family also has a beautiful OLED display with silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate technology going for it, as well as a decidedly impressive 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support.





The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, dual 50 + 13MP rear-facing camera system, and single 32MP selfie snapper are also not bad by any (mid-range) standard, helping the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) achieve its full budget-friendly potential... while this sweet (and somewhat random) new Amazon deal is valid, at least.



In case you're wondering, retailers like Best Buy and Motorola 's official US e-store itself can't match the e-commerce giant's generosity at the moment, which may or may not change in the near future.