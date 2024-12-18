Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Motorola's unrivaled Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger scores an unusual 41 percent discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with pen
There aren't a lot of devices in today's super-crowded and intensely competitive smartphone market that can be described as unique or unparalleled in many significant ways, but the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is likely one of the select few Android handsets available in the US with no direct counterpart or rival from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Google, or Apple.

What makes this relatively affordable Motorola mid-ranger so special? The clue is of course in the name, with the latest addition to the Moto G Stylus line following the example of all of its forerunners to come bundled with a handy pen as standard. Normally priced at $399.99, this stylus-wielding 6.7-inch giant is currently sold for $162.50 less than usual by both Amazon and Best Buy.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Android 14, Stylus Included, Caramel Latte Color, Vegan Leather
$163 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Android 14, Stylus Included, Two Color Options, Vegan Leather
$163 off (41%)
$237 49
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy

That's certainly an odd-looking discount that just so happens to match the phone's deepest ever price cut, which was unsurprisingly previously available during the extended Black Friday 2024 celebrations of those same two US retailers.

Interestingly, Amazon is only selling the unlocked Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) at this seemingly unbeatable 41 percent discount in a single Caramel Latte colorway, while Best Buy can hook you up with both that model and a Scarlet Wave flavor at the same record low price.

If you hurry, your order should be fulfilled before Christmas without any issue or risk of delay, but of course, that's not going to be true much longer. At best, you have a couple more days to take advantage of this killer last-minute holiday deal sans worrying Santa Claus will be late this year.

With a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor under the hood, 8GB RAM count, 256 gigs of internal storage space, a hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with 30W charging capabilities, and a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate-supporting P-OLED screen in tow, this is clearly one of the best budget 5G phones you can put under a Christmas tree for a loved one next week... if you hurry.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Motorola Moto G - Deals History
82 stories
18 Dec, 2024
Motorola's unrivaled Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger scores an unusual 41 percent discount
05 Dec, 2024
New limited-time sale makes the Moto G 5G (2024) cheaper than ever
04 Dec, 2024
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) hits a new all-time low price at Amazon, but for a limited time
27 Nov, 2024
Cheaper than cheap, the Moto G Play (2024) hits an all-time low at Amazon for Black Friday
22 Nov, 2024
If you like pens and bargains, you'll love this Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Black Friday deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking

Latest News

This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless