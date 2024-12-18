Motorola's unrivaled Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger scores an unusual 41 percent discount





What makes this relatively affordable What makes this relatively affordable Motorola mid-ranger so special? The clue is of course in the name, with the latest addition to the Moto G Stylus line following the example of all of its forerunners to come bundled with a handy pen as standard. Normally priced at $399.99, this stylus-wielding 6.7-inch giant is currently sold for $162.50 less than usual by both Amazon and Best Buy.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Android 14, Stylus Included, Caramel Latte Color, Vegan Leather $163 off (41%)





That's certainly an odd-looking discount that just so happens to match the phone's deepest ever price cut, which was unsurprisingly previously available during the extended Black Friday 2024 celebrations of those same two US retailers.





Interestingly, Amazon is only selling the unlocked Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) at this seemingly unbeatable 41 percent discount in a single Caramel Latte colorway, while Best Buy can hook you up with both that model and a Scarlet Wave flavor at the same record low price.



If you hurry, your order should be fulfilled before Christmas without any issue or risk of delay, but of course, that's not going to be true much longer. At best, you have a couple more days to take advantage of this killer last-minute holiday deal sans worrying Santa Claus will be late this year.





With a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor under the hood, 8GB RAM count, 256 gigs of internal storage space, a hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with 30W charging capabilities, and a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate-supporting P-OLED screen in tow, this is clearly one of the best budget 5G phones you can put under a Christmas tree for a loved one next week... if you hurry.