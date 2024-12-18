Motorola's unrivaled Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger scores an unusual 41 percent discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There aren't a lot of devices in today's super-crowded and intensely competitive smartphone market that can be described as unique or unparalleled in many significant ways, but the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is likely one of the select few Android handsets available in the US with no direct counterpart or rival from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Google, or Apple.
What makes this relatively affordable Motorola mid-ranger so special? The clue is of course in the name, with the latest addition to the Moto G Stylus line following the example of all of its forerunners to come bundled with a handy pen as standard. Normally priced at $399.99, this stylus-wielding 6.7-inch giant is currently sold for $162.50 less than usual by both Amazon and Best Buy.
That's certainly an odd-looking discount that just so happens to match the phone's deepest ever price cut, which was unsurprisingly previously available during the extended Black Friday 2024 celebrations of those same two US retailers.
Interestingly, Amazon is only selling the unlocked Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) at this seemingly unbeatable 41 percent discount in a single Caramel Latte colorway, while Best Buy can hook you up with both that model and a Scarlet Wave flavor at the same record low price.
If you hurry, your order should be fulfilled before Christmas without any issue or risk of delay, but of course, that's not going to be true much longer. At best, you have a couple more days to take advantage of this killer last-minute holiday deal sans worrying Santa Claus will be late this year.
With a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor under the hood, 8GB RAM count, 256 gigs of internal storage space, a hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with 30W charging capabilities, and a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate-supporting P-OLED screen in tow, this is clearly one of the best budget 5G phones you can put under a Christmas tree for a loved one next week... if you hurry.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
18 Dec, 2024Motorola's unrivaled Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger scores an unusual 41 percent discount
05 Dec, 2024New limited-time sale makes the Moto G 5G (2024) cheaper than ever
04 Dec, 2024The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) hits a new all-time low price at Amazon, but for a limited time
27 Nov, 2024Cheaper than cheap, the Moto G Play (2024) hits an all-time low at Amazon for Black Friday
22 Nov, 2024If you like pens and bargains, you'll love this Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Black Friday deal
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: