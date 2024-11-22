If you like pens and bargains, you'll love this Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Black Friday deal





Powered by a respectable Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and equipped with a large, sharp, and smooth 6.7-inch P-OLED screen, the newest 5G-enabled member of the Moto G Stylus family normally costs $399.99 in an unlocked variant and two similarly eye-catching colorways.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Android 14, Stylus Included, Caramel Latte Color, Vegan Leather $163 off (41%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Android 14, Stylus Included, Scarlet Wave Color, Vegan Leather $163 off (41%) Buy at Amazon





Both the "Scarlet Wave" and "Caramel Latte" flavors of this budget-friendly handset are currently available at a substantial $150 Black Friday discount on Amazon, and unless something extraordinary happens with the e-commerce giant's G Stylus 5G (2024) inventory, this phenomenal holiday deal will run for more than a week rather than the traditional post-Thanksgiving window of 24, 48, or 72 hours.





Not exactly showered with praise in our in-depth Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) review a while ago due largely to its annoying pre-installed bloatware and Motorola's catastrophic software support record, the cheaper-than-ever 6.7-incher is arguably affordable enough now to make many prospective buyers ignore those weaknesses.





Instead of focusing on the updates you may not receive, you should probably remember how rare it is to find a low-cost smartphone with a built-in stylus and a distinctive vegan leather finish. Also, you get a generous combination of 256GB storage space and 8GB RAM, which is equally rare in the sub-$300 price bracket these days. And a hefty 5,000mAh battery capable of charging at 30W speeds with a wire and 15W rates wirelessly. And a microSD card slot. And a headphone jack. And a remarkable 32MP selfie snapper. And last but not least, a dual rear-facing camera system composed of 50 and 13MP sensors.





If this is not an impressively feature-packed device for how much (or rather how little) it costs right now, then I don't know what is.