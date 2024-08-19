Motorola's big-battery Moto G Power 5G (2024) mid-ranger is on sale at its lowest price ever
Marked down by a cool 50 bucks from its already reasonable list price of $299.99 for the first time during last month's Prime Day festivities, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) surprisingly retained that discount even after the conclusion of Amazon's big summer sales event.
Even more impressively, the big-battery 6.7-inch mid-ranger is now available at a new record low price from Best Buy after an enhanced discount of $60 with no strings attached and no special requirements.
That's... not exactly an earth-shattering deal, barely improving on those previous offers by $10, but if you consider yourself a professional bargain hunter, you probably know every buck counts, especially with the start of a new school year upon us all.
At $239.99, we're not sure we'd call the Moto G Power 5G (2024) one of the all-around best back to school deals out there today, but if you're willing to let Best Buy connect your new phone to a carrier right off the bat, you can knock that down to $139.99 without jumping through any other hoops.
Whether you'll opt for upfront carrier activation or not, this remains one of the best budget 5G phones available right now, as proven by our recent comprehensive Moto G Power 5G (2024) review and even a cursory look at the handset's spec sheet.
This is a 120Hz refresh rate-capable device with an almost surprisingly premium-looking vegan leather back, a hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging technology, two excellent rear-facing cameras (by mid-range standards, at least), and a respectable MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor.
That 8GB RAM count and the 128 gigs of internal storage space are practically all you can realistically hope for in the sub-$300 price bracket today (not to mention the sub-$250 segment), while Motorola's software support... might prove to be the only major weakness in the long run. But is it an absolute dealbreaker? That's obviously for you to decide.
