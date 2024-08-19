Motorola's big-battery Moto G Power 5G (2024) mid-ranger is on sale at its lowest price ever





Even more impressively, the big-battery 6.7-inch mid-ranger is now available at a new record low price from Best Buy after an enhanced discount of $60 with no strings attached and no special requirements.

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac Color Options, Vegan Leather, Additional $100 Discount Available with Upfront Carrier Activation $60 off (20%) $239 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy





That's... not exactly an earth-shattering deal, barely improving on those previous offers by $10, but if you consider yourself a professional bargain hunter, you probably know every buck counts, especially with the start of a new school year upon us all.





At $239.99, we're not sure we'd call the Moto G Power 5G (2024) one of the all-around best back to school deals out there today, but if you're willing to let Best Buy connect your new phone to a carrier right off the bat, you can knock that down to $139.99 without jumping through any other hoops.









This is a 120Hz refresh rate-capable device with an almost surprisingly premium-looking vegan leather back, a hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging technology, two excellent rear-facing cameras (by mid-range standards, at least), and a respectable MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor.





That 8GB RAM count and the 128 gigs of internal storage space are practically all you can realistically hope for in the sub-$300 price bracket today (not to mention the sub-$250 segment), while Motorola 's software support... might prove to be the only major weakness in the long run. But is it an absolute dealbreaker? That's obviously for you to decide.