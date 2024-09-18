The affordable Moto G Power 5G 2023 is still true budget delight, selling for under $200 on Amazon
Looking for a budget-friendly phone for calls, texting, and watching videos? Motorola's affordable Moto G Power 5G 2023 is still around and is currently a real bargain on Amazon, making it a top pick for your needs.
Yep, the retailer is offering a lovely 28% discount on this bad boy, saving you $79 and letting you get a unit for less than $200. That said, the discount was $83 (30%) a couple of weeks ago, so don't waste time and take advantage of this deal now, as this sweet markdown might be reduced again.
Sure, the Moto G Power 5G 2023 might not be among the top phones out there, but its MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset offers decent performance, allowing it to deal with day-to-day tasks without any drama.
Additionally, its 50MP main camera can take pretty good pictures in ample light and record videos in 1080p at 30fps. So, while it's not one of the best camera phones on the market, it's good enough for basic photos.
All in all, the Moto G Power 5G 2023 is a solid choice if you want a budget-friendly phone that delivers decent performance. And with about a year and a half of security updates remaining, the phone is still worth considering. So, don't wait around! Hit the deal button in this article and grab a Moto G Power 5G 2023 for less than $200 now!
But what really stands out in our friend here is its awesome battery life. Boasting a big 5,000mAh power cell, it can last up to two days on a single charge. It also comes with a 10W charger included in the box.
