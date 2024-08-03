The battery champ Moto G Power 5G 2023 sells for under $200 on Amazon

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Motorola's Moto G Power 5G 2023 may not be your top choice if you are in the market for a new smartphone, but it's currently the phone to get if you don't want to splurge a lot of cash on a new handset. Right now, this affordable fella is on sale for $72 off its usual cost on Amazon, bringing the price down to just under $200, saving you 27%.

Yes, the Moto G Power 5G 2023 isn't among the absolute best phones on the market, but it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, which delivers decent performance for the price. It's not built for heavy lifting, but it can handle day-to-day tasks without issues.

Being on the budget side, this also means that you should have low expectations regarding its camera capabilities as well. That being said, Its 50MP main unit takes decent photos in good lighting and can capture videos at 1080p and 30fps. So, while it's not a camera powerhouse, it's sufficient for basic needs like snapping a document.

One of the phone's standout features, though, is its battery life. With a big 5,000mAh power cell, this bad boy delivers up to two days of usage on a single charge. Plus, it comes with a 10W charger inside the box.

So, if you want a budget-friendly phone that offers good value, the Moto G Power 5G 2023 is the one to go for, especially while available for less than $200. So, act fast! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this lovely article and snag your new Moto G Power 5G 2023 on the cheap today!
