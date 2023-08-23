Hurry up and get Motorola's Moto G 5G (2023) at this unbeatable price while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Have you had enough mid-range Motorola smartphone deals (and news) for the week, month, or even the entire summer? If not, you're definitely in luck today, as we've just spotted yet another cool offer making a typically affordable Moto G-series device cheaper than ever before.
Like the aptly named Moto G Power 5G (2023), Moto G Play (2023), and Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), this thing is also pretty new and yet it's not discounted for the very first time in its short existence.
Released around three months ago with a fairly reasonable $249.99 price tag attached to its somewhat confusing name, the Moto G 5G (2023) quickly dropped to $229 and then $199.99 at major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. But now you can pay as little as $179.99 for an unlocked variant of the mid-end 6.5-incher in your choice of "Ink Blue" or "Harbor Gray" hues by visiting Motorola's official regional website.
As you can imagine, the unprecedented and presumably unbeatable $70 markdown comes with absolutely no strings attached and no special conditions for a limited time only, and although the Moto G 5G (2023) is not exactly a screamer, its 128 gigs of internal storage space and 4GB RAM count are also not bad for the aforementioned reduced price.
Compared to the Moto G 5G (2022), which is currently 10 bucks costlier than its successor, said successor actually comes with less memory and local digital hoarding room on deck while sporting a smoother 120Hz display.
Curiously enough, the IPS LCD screen is once again limited to a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, which is definitely not great from a content consumption perspective but should help squeeze plenty of juice out of a hefty 5,000mAh battery. The same goes for the Snapdragon 480+ processor under this bad boy's hood, which will certainly bring its own contribution to achieving two days or so of endurance between (15W) charges.
The Moto G 5G (2023), of course, also runs Android 13 on the software side of things, and even though it may not sound like it, that 48MP primary rear-facing shooter should provide a nice little upgrade over the 50MP sensor headlining the imaging setup on the back of the 2022 edition. Overall, the bang for buck here is... as great as on all other current Motorola mid-rangers, so depending on exactly how much you're willing to spend right now, you'll have to choose for yourself what 2023 model to buy.
Things that are NOT allowed: