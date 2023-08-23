Hurry up and get Motorola's Moto G 5G (2023) at this unbeatable price while you can





Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1600 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 48 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, Android 13, Ink Blue and Harbor Gray Color Options $70 off (28%) $179 99 $249 99 Buy at Motorola





Released around three months ago with a fairly reasonable $249.99 price tag attached to its somewhat confusing name, the Moto G 5G (2023) quickly dropped to $229 and then $199.99 at major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. But now you can pay as little as $179.99 for an unlocked variant of the mid-end 6.5-incher in your choice of "Ink Blue" or "Harbor Gray" hues by visiting Motorola 's official regional website.





As you can imagine, the unprecedented and presumably unbeatable $70 markdown comes with absolutely no strings attached and no special conditions for a limited time only, and although the Moto G 5G (2023) is not exactly a screamer, its 128 gigs of internal storage space and 4GB RAM count are also not bad for the aforementioned reduced price.









Curiously enough, the IPS LCD screen is once again limited to a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, which is definitely not great from a content consumption perspective but should help squeeze plenty of juice out of a hefty 5,000mAh battery. The same goes for the Snapdragon 480+ processor under this bad boy's hood, which will certainly bring its own contribution to achieving two days or so of endurance between (15W) charges.





The Moto G 5G (2023), of course, also runs Android 13 on the software side of things, and even though it may not sound like it, that 48MP primary rear-facing shooter should provide a nice little upgrade over the 50MP sensor headlining the imaging setup on the back of the 2022 edition. Overall, the bang for buck here is... as great as on all other current Motorola mid-rangers, so depending on exactly how much you're willing to spend right now, you'll have to choose for yourself what 2023 model to buy.