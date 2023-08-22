Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Motorola knocks the unlocked Moto G Play (2023) battery champ under $100 for the first time

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola knocks the unlocked Moto G Play (2023) battery champ under $100 for the first time
What does a mobile device need to offer top-notch battery life? A large battery is obviously a good start, but in many cases, that's not enough to stand out from the pack nowadays. With an energy-efficient processor and a frugal screen also in tow, however, a handset like the Moto G Play (2023) can even beat the Moto G Power 5G (2023) in terms of running times between charges, promising to keep the lights on for up to three days in one go.

Of course, the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and HD+ IPS LCD panel make this thing a rather unimpressive low-end Android affair all in all, but fortunately, the price point falls perfectly in line with that label, at a very reasonable $169.99 regularly and an incredibly low $98.99 right now.

Motorola Moto G Play (2023)

4G LTE, Unlocked, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G37 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1600 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 10W Charging Support, 16 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Navy Blue Color
$71 off (42%)
$98 99
$169 99
Buy at Motorola

Released around seven months ago in the US and discounted by as much as 60 bucks of late at major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, the unlocked Moto G Play (2023) is on sale at a lower than ever price at the time of this writing directly from its manufacturer.

Naturally, you don't need to meet any special conditions whatsoever or jump through any hoops to score this completely unprecedented and presumably unbeatable $71 markdown, which will probably not last long.

By no means the best budget phone out there today, the 6.5-inch G Play (2023) is likely the most budget-friendly device from a household brand in the American mobile industry, and with that in mind, its specifications are really not that bad. 

In addition to a 5,000mAh battery purportedly capable of lasting as much as three whole days on a single (10W) charge, the ultra-affordable handset also has 90Hz display refresh rate technology going for it and a water-repellent design with a "modern" centered hole punch.

Yes, the screen bezels are pretty terrible, the 32 gigs of internal storage space and 3GB RAM count... not great, and the 16 + 2 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera setup likewise, but if it previously felt like you could do better at the aforementioned $169.99 list price, that's definitely not the case at under $100. 

Popular stories

T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless