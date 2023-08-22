Motorola knocks the unlocked Moto G Play (2023) battery champ under $100 for the first time





Of course, the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and HD+ IPS LCD panel make this thing a rather unimpressive low-end Android affair all in all, but fortunately, the price point falls perfectly in line with that label, at a very reasonable $169.99 regularly and an incredibly low $98.99 right now.

Released around seven months ago in the US and discounted by as much as 60 bucks of late at major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, the unlocked Moto G Play (2023) is on sale at a lower than ever price at the time of this writing directly from its manufacturer.





Naturally, you don't need to meet any special conditions whatsoever or jump through any hoops to score this completely unprecedented and presumably unbeatable $71 markdown, which will probably not last long.





most budget-friendly device from a household brand in the American mobile industry, and with that in mind, its specifications are really not that bad. By no means the best budget phone out there today, the 6.5-inch G Play (2023) is likely thebudget-friendly device from a household brand in the American mobile industry, and with that in mind, its specifications are really notbad.





In addition to a 5,000mAh battery purportedly capable of lasting as much as three whole days on a single (10W) charge, the ultra-affordable handset also has 90Hz display refresh rate technology going for it and a water-repellent design with a "modern" centered hole punch.





Yes, the screen bezels are pretty terrible, the 32 gigs of internal storage space and 3GB RAM count... not great, and the 16 + 2 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera setup likewise, but if it previously felt like you could do better at the aforementioned $169.99 list price, that's definitely not the case at under $100.