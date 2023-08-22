The Moto G 5G (2022) is still a whopping 53% off at these merchants

Snatch the Moto G 5G (2022) on Motorola and save big

If you want to save big a new Moto G 5G (2022), check out Motorola's deal. While the seller offers its smartphone with the same 53% markdown as Amazon, it allows shoppers with a device they can trade in an even better deal. You can buy this phone for just $1.00 with an eligible trade-in, making it quite an amazing offer. Get the phone today and save big!