The Moto G 5G (2022) is still a whopping 53% off at these merchants
Finding a great phone with 5G connectivity and a reasonable price might be challenging. But it doesn’t have to be that way right now, for we’ve got a great deal to present to your attention. Right now, both Motorola and Amazon sell the Moto G 5G (2022) with an unbelievable 53% discount.
Given that the phone typically costs $399.99, we believe the current markdown of $210 is quite reasonable. Keep in mind that the deals on both stores have been around for some time now, meaning they are unlikely to last very much longer.
This smartphone didn’t make it on our list of the best Motorola phones, primarily due to its unimpressive display. You get a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which doesn’t land it on par with its main competitors like the Galaxy A53. However, if you aren’t looking for much in your new phone, this device might do you just fine.
As mentioned, this device is 5G ready. It also has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is reasonably powerful for its price range. While its performance won’t astonish you, the phone is still great for casual scrolling, binge-watching your favorite films. It also shouldn’t lag when you play light titles.
Like most Motorola phones, this device features a great battery life. The smartphone scored incredibly well on our PhoneArena battery test with its 5,000mAh battery. So, if you have durability and long battery life on your list, you might want to get your hands on this phone.
Undeniably, this phone doesn’t feature super incredible specs. We also know it probably won’t be your first choice at its regular price. But now that we see its price tag lighter by $210, we believe it’s worth pulling the trigger.
Motorola added a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor. You also get a 2MP macro shooter, as well as a 2MP depth sensor. You won’t get the same photo quality as you would from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but, then again, this phone isn’t trying to impress those on a flagship smartphone hunt. Plus, Motorola added various cool camera features you can play with to make your photos and videos stand out.
