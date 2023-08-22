Motorola's big-battery Moto G Power 5G (2023) mid-ranger is now cheaper than ever before





Of course, the budget-friendly 6.5-incher was marked down by $20 shortly after its commercial debut and then as much as $50 last month with no special conditions or strings attached, which was definitely nothing to sneeze at. And now the handset is sold for a very cool 75 bucks less than usual by its own manufacturer in an unlocked variant and two color options.

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 6GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 930 Processor, 50 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 10W Charger in the Box, Bright White and Mineral Black Color Options $75 off (25%) $224 99 $299 99 Buy at Motorola





At $224.99, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) is essentially impossible to beat in terms of value for money in today's mid-range Android landscape, with its signature 5,000mAh battery pairing with a relatively frugal but also decently fast MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor to (try to) strike a perfect balance between great endurance and satisfying performance.





Due to its 5G support and almost surprisingly high-quality 120Hz IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, however, the newest member of the Moto G Power family seems to offer slightly less impressive battery life than some of its forerunners, at "up to 2 days on a single charge."





That's still (much) better than what many of the overall best Android phones can deliver these days, mind you, and for its (lower-than-ever) price, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) definitely shines in that very important department.





Digital hoarders will also be delighted to know that their 225 bucks buys them a whopping 256 gigs of internal storage space, and while G Power-series devices have never stunned with their photography skills, the 50MP primary rear-facing camera of this affordable bad boy is arguably no pushover either.





All in all, you're looking at a pretty spectacular Motorola deal here that you probably don't want to miss if you're after one of the best budget phones around. And no, the likes of Amazon and Best Buy are not matching the handset maker's generosity... just yet.