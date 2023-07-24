A top deal at Motorola makes the Moto G 5G (2023) cheaper than ever
Part of the Moto G family, the Moto G 5G (2023) delivers an affordable 5G experience. It was released in May this year and was initially priced at $249, clearly making it an option for people on a tight budget. But the phone wouldn’t stay so expensive for long, at least not at the Motorola store. As a matter of fact, it already enjoys its first major sale there, allowing shoppers to snatch it with a $50 discount.
As an entry-level smartphone, the Moto G 5G (2023) naturally doesn’t have the best processor or display, for that matter. Nevertheless, it sports decent specs that should meet your basic needs. For starters, you have the Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor on deck, which is a very decent chipset for its price range.
Moto G 5G (2023) has the usual camera configuration we see on most Android phones within its price range. On the front, you can enjoy an 8MP selfie camera. The phone shows off a 48MP main camera and a 2MP macro camera with Quad Pixel technology on the backside. It should allow you to capture clear photos and videos regardless of the lighting.
Those with a spare device can enjoy an even better deal for the phone at Motorola. You can pay as low as $1 for your new Moto G 5G (2023) if you trade in an eligible device that meets Motorola’s criteria. That’s why, if you’re in the market for a newly released device with a 5G connection deck, you should check out this deal.
Motorola equipped the phone with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a solid refresh rate of 120 Hz. Although you probably won’t enjoy superb visuals from this device, you should still be able to execute tasks like scrolling and light gaming smoothly and seamlessly.
Available in two colors: Ink Blue and Harbor Gray, the budget smartphone comes packed with 128GB of internal storage. You also get 4GB RAM and a massive 5,000mAh battery that should last up to two days on a single charge. As a newly-released device, the phone also runs on Android 13 out of the box.
