A top deal at Motorola makes the Moto G 5G (2023) cheaper than ever

The Moto G 5G (2023) is 20% off right now at Motorola

Snatch the Moto G 5G (2023) and save $50 right now! The phone packs a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 5,000mAh battery, and 128GB of internal storage. With 5G connectivity on deck, it makes for a great entry-level device you might want to consider purchasing. And don't forget that you can reduce the price tag even further by trading in an eligible device.