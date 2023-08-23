Motorola's gorgeous next 5G mid-ranger is expected out 'globally' in September with 12GB RAM





But the G84 5G, which was a big question mark until just a few days ago, might break cover sooner than you thought, at least according to the generally well-connected Mukul Sharma over on Twitter X . Sharma, who is perhaps better known under the @stufflistings alias, expects Motorola to launch the Moto G84 5G "globally" this September, with an official announcement likely to take place in India first before the phone expands to additional territories around the world.





This is probably not idle speculation or a prediction based squarely on a gut feeling, instead most likely relying on inside sources with close knowledge of the unreleased device on hand. The same presumably goes for the key specs disclosed today, which include a 120Hz 10-bit P-OLED display of an unknown size and a generous 12GB RAM count paired with a fitting 256GB internal storage space.









It remains to be seen exactly how Motorola will price such an outstanding mid-end device in India and other "global" markets, especially with last week's leaked renders also suggesting the G84's dual rear-facing camera system will include a 50MP primary shooter with optical image stabilization and huge 2.0 micron pixels, which is something you can't easily find in today's non-flagship landscape either.





Of course, there's a very good chance the aforementioned 12 gigs of memory and 256 gigs of storage space will be downgraded for the phone's entry-level configuration in order to keep the starting price as low as possible. Unfortunately, we don't have a lot of reasons to be optimistic about US availability, at least for the time being and under this particular name.