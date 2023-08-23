Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Motorola might be the (uncrowned) king of mid-range Android diversity, but when it comes to actually choosing from the company's many (slightly) different budget-friendly handsets the one model to fit one's needs and preferences best, it can be quite difficult to know which road to take.
The dirt-cheap Moto G Play (2023), for instance, could prove disappointing to a fair share of cash-strapped buyers in a lot of key departments, while the Moto G Power 5G (2023) might feel like it's missing something. If that something happens to be a built-in pen, you can currently choose between two Moto G Stylus models released this year, which is certainly confusing.
But if you have 270 bucks to spend right now on a new Android 13 phone with solid overall specifications, our recommendation is crystal clear: go for a discounted G Stylus 5G (2023) while you can.
Unveiled around three months ago and made available stateside a few weeks after that at a retail price of $399.99, the 5G-enabled 6.6-incher dropped to $299.99 surprisingly quickly across the nation. Now you can save an additional $30 without jumping through any hoops, but only if you hurry and take your business directly to Motorola.
The handset manufacturer's official US e-store is undercutting the likes of Amazon for an undoubtedly limited time, and yes, the unprecedented $130 discount is good for the unlocked Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) in both Cosmic Black and Rose Champagne paint jobs.
Powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, this bad boy offers a surprisingly generous 256 gigs of internal storage space and a microSD card slot, thus looking like a digital hoarder's wet (low-cost) dream. The digital pen bundled with the latest and greatest member of the Moto G Stylus family is obviously not as fancy as the writing companion of a state-of-the-art Galaxy S23 Ultra, for instance.
Still, it's something that no competitor in this price bracket can match, further boosting the appeal of an already more than decent value proposition that also includes a hefty 5,000mAh battery with reasonably fast 20W charging support, a sharp and smooth 120Hz IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and a... not-so-bad dual rear-facing camera system consisting of 50 and 8MP imaging sensors. Not too shabby for $269.99, eh?
