Motorola Android

Motorola Moto G60 finally coming to Europe at a very affordable price

Iskren Gaidarov
By
0
Motorola Moto G60 finally coming to Europe at a very affordable price
The mid-range Motorola Moto G60 is coming to Southeastern Europe and will retail at just €299.99. The new affordable phone features a big display, a large battery, and nice specs for the price. Recently, Motorola released the Moto G60s in Europe as well, and now the company is bringing another bang-for-your-buck phone to The Old Continent. Let’s see what the Moto G60 is all about.

Design



In terms of design, the Motorola Moto G60 is nothing impressive. It is a big phone with a large display and a giant battery. Because of the latter, it is a thick phone too, measuring 9.8mm. It is also on the heavy side, with a weight of 225g.

The Moto G60 is made out of plastic. The frame of the phone is plastic too. Its back has a glossy finish and is available in two color options: Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne.

A triple-camera system is located on the back of the Moto G60, with the camera module protruding from the body in a manner similar to the new Motorola Edge 20 phones.

The Motorola Moto G60 has a water-repellent design, which means it can withstand the occasional drops of water, but it should not be submerged. The fingerprint scanner on this phone is side-mounted, once again similar to other Motorola phones from this year.

A nice surprise is the presence of both a headphone jack and a microSD card slot. The Moto G60 also supports dual-SIM and has an FM radio (requires headphones to work).

Display and cameras


The Motorola Moto G60 rocks a big, 6.8-inch 120Hz LCD display with an FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2460). The display also supports HDR10 and has a punch-hole camera located in the middle. The high refresh rate means this phone should offer smooth and snappy performance while navigating and gaming.

As for the cameras, like we mentioned, the Moto G60 uses a triple-camera system. Here the similarities with the Motorola Edge 20 phones continue. The main camera is a 108MP sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. The Edge 20 series also features a 108MP main camera. The Moto G60’s main camera features UltraPixel technology which combines nine pixels into one larger pixel, producing a 12MP photo that should offer better low light results.

The rest of the cameras are an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The punch-hole selfie camera is also borrowed from the Edge 20 - a 32MP shooter with an f/2.3 aperture. In terms of video recording, the Moto G60 can film in 4K 30fps.


Performance, storage, and battery


Motorola’s affordable Moto G60 phone is powered by a Snapdragon 732G processor, which supports 5G connectivity. The chip is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Software-wise, the Moto G60 comes with Android 11 out of the box.

The battery on the Moto G60 is huge. It is a 6,000mAh battery which, according to Motorola, offers a two-day battery life. The charging isn’t so impressive though. The Moto G60 supports 20W fast wired charging, which isn’t that fast, but at least you get the charger in the box. Wireless charging isn’t present on the Moto G60.

